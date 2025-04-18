‘Too Late’: Snoop Dogg Faces New ‘Sellout’ Accusations After Preaching Community Support Following Trump Inauguration Backlash

Calvin “Snoop Dogg” Broadus Jr., 53, continues to face backlash for performing at the Crypto Ball for Republican politician Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration on Jan. 17.

Snoop was selected as one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People for its 2025 issue. In his cover article, the Long Beach native spoke about expanding his brand and potential financial partnerships.

Snoop Dogg is still facing backlash for performing at event in honor of Donald Trump’s inauguration in January. (Photos: @kellyclarksonshow/Instagram; @realdonaldtrump/Instagram)

“I want you to frame it like I’ll do anything if I own the brand. That’s a big difference. So me marketing and branding for a company—if I don’t own it, I ain’t f–king with it,” Snoop said.

The “Gin and Juice” rapper also implied that he does not endorse products or companies for payment without a philanthropic angle attached.

“You can pay me, but that ain’t all we doing,” the Death Row Records owner, who has a plucked-from-thin-air estimated net worth of $160 million, insisted. “We gonna make sure you take care of this community initiative that I have. And it could be silent or it can be loud, but that’s a part of the deal as well.”

Snoop’s comments sparked a variety of reactions from social media users, some who suggested the Emmy Award winner’s decision to show support for the right-wing Trump administration contradicted his pro-community stance.

“Was performing at the inauguration taking care of the Black community? Or your own interests?” a commenter after Snoop’s comments were reposted to The Jasmine Brand’s Instagram page.

Similarly, someone asked, “And performing for Trump did what for the community?”

A third person posted, “When they realize that they decided to kiss the ring instead of advocating for their fan base.” One comment read, “Lmao, you literally supported Trump! SELLOUT!”

Some even believe, “he voted for Trump” and they are not interested in his backtracking.

“Too late, we already know where he stands!” another person exclaimed, blasting the “Doggystyle” album creator.

Snoop helping to celebrate Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential campaign against his Democratic candidate, then-Vice President Kamala Harris, shocked many of the rap megastar’s fans.

The Mount Westmore group member was one of the most outspoken challengers of Trump and his MAGA movement during the New York-bred businessman’s first term as president from 2017 to 2021.

In 2017, Snoop’s controversial appearance in the “Lavender (Nightfall Remix)” music video with Canadian group BadBadNotGood led to a clapback from Trump.

The “Lavander” visuals featured Snoop firing a toy gun at a red tie-wearing clown dressed like the POTUS. In response, Trump called for the father of four to face jail time.

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

“Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!” Trump tweeted in March 2017.

Despite that public spat, Snoop had a change of heart by 2021. Trump commuting the sentence of Death Row co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris led to praise from the West Coast hip-hop icon.

“I love what they did,” Snoop told the New York Post in January 2021 about Trump freeing Harry-O from a federal prison. “That’s great work for the president and his team on the way out.”

In a 2024 interview with The Sunday Times, Snoop said, “[Trump] ain’t done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris. So I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump.”

Following widespread online scrutiny, Snoop shared a video message addressing the criticism following a video of him partying in Washington, D.C., for Trump’s return to the Oval Office.

“For all the hate, I’m gonna answer it with love. Y’all can’t hate enough for me, I love too much,” Snoop stated on Instagram Live in January 2025.

He resumed, “Get your life right, stop worrying about mine. I’m cool, I’m together. Still a Black man, still one hundred percent Black.”

“We gotta learn to pick each other up instead of pulling each other down. That’s what we’re great at as Black people. We’re great at tearing each other down,” Snoop said. “But I’m a strong Black man, cut from a different cloth. Can’t tear me down. I’m one of God’s children.”