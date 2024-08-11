‘Julius Was Losing His S—t!’: Beyoncé Got Her Hair Snatched By a ‘Hatin’ Fan, and Tina Knowles Delivers the Low-down Behind What Happened

Beyoncé’s hair continues to be a topic of discussion, and recently, her mother, Tina Knowles, spilled the beans about one of Queen Bey’s most frightening hair moments.

Tina Knowles has taken a hands-on role as the second-in-command of her daughter’s hair care brand, Cécred, diving deep into marketing and promotion efforts. With a rich history in the beauty industry, including owning one of Houston’s most popular salons, Tina is proud to be a key face of the brand.

One of her favorite ways to connect with fans and promote the brand is by sharing nostalgic moments about Beyoncé’s iconic hair.

Recently, Tina appeared in a clip on the brand’s Instagram, alongside Neal Farinah, Beyoncé’s personal hairstylist, to reminisce about some of Beyoncé’s memorable hair moments.

Tina Knowles reveals the low-down behind what really happened during Beyonce’s infamous fan incident. (Photo: @beyonce / Instagram)

In the clip, the two discuss an unforgettable incident from 2013 where Beyoncé’s hair got caught in a fan while performing “Halo” during her concert in Montreal.

Tina recalled the moment vividly, asking Farinah, “What did you do the night that our hair got caught in that fan?”

Farinah, caught off guard, who has worked with the Grammy-winning superstar for over 18 years, responded, “Why would you bring that up now?”

The celebrity mom then shared her memory of what happened when Bey’s hair got sucked into the fan and entangled into its blades. “I was standing on the side of the stage,” Farinah began. “And I was like, ‘Cut it,’” Knowles added. Farinah continued, “And she’s like, ‘Mama, you gonna cut my hair off?’”

“We unplugged the fan, and we rewind the fan opposite to release hair,” Farinah said, explaining how they were able to untangle Bey’s tresses from the fan’s blades.

When Tina asked if he remembered what Beyoncé did during the ordeal, Farinah actually didn’t. However, that didn’t matter because the grande dame of the BeyHive did, saying, “She just kept right on singing,” embodying the mantra “the show must go on.”

Fans of Beyoncé flooded the comments, shocked about the behind-the-scenes memory and reminiscing on seeing their favorite star sing her way out of what could have been a dangerous situation.

One fan wrote, “We remember like it was yesterday. Beyoncé just kept singing as if she wasn’t in the most excruciating pain from almost being SCALPED by a fan! Proving why she is the TOP performer of our time!”

Another fan added, “10000% she kept singing and Julius was losing his s—t trying to get it off.”

A third fan referenced the humorous note Beyoncé posted after the incident, writing, “That note she wrote after that show will always be funny lol.”

Beyoncé indeed took to social media at the time, posting a lighthearted handwritten note about the incident.

The note read in part, “Gravity can’t begiiiiiin to pull me out of the fan again. I felt my hair was yankkiiiiiin,” adding, “From the fan that’s always hatiiiiiin.”

Cécred, launched in February 2024, has Beyoncé’s star power driving the brand in the Black hair care market that seems to be crowded with quite a few celebrity-driven brands.

Unlike others, Beyoncé’s connection to hair care, beauty and fashion runs deep. In addition to her mother’s experience as a salon owner, she co-founded the now-defunct House of Deréon with her mom in 2006, launched Ivy Park athleisure in 2016, and recently released a new fragrance, Cé Noir.