‘Say What?!’: Richard Lawson’s Surprising Take on Dating Has Fans Wondering If His Divorce from Tina Knowles Left Deeper Scars Than Anyone Knew

Veteran actor Richard Lawson is booked and busy, with no time for distractions.

It’s been two years since he and Tina Lawson ended their marriage, which came as a shock to those unaware of their marital issues.

The two finalized their divorce after eight years of marriage in August 2024, citing irreconcilable differences.

Their split was completely unexpected, just like the details of their divorce settlement.

Richard Lawson’s new interview has fans connecting the dots to his ex-wife, Tina Knowles. (Photos by Johnny Nunez/WireImage; Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Tina was ordered by a judge to pay the “Divorce In the Black” star a one-time lump sum of $300,000 with no ongoing spousal support for either party.

Fans have long wondered whether the fallout from their broken union affects Lawson’s new, different approach to love.

The 79-year-old “Beauty in Black” actor said he’s way too busy to play around or chase anyone.

During an interview this month on the “Portia TV” cable show, Lawson opened up about his life after divorce and if he’s dating anyone special.

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“I wouldn’t wish me on anybody right now because I got so much going on; I don’t have the time for,” Lawson said. “I wish I did have the space.

However, he would welcome something more “intentional” this go around.

“Intentional,” Lawson yelled, agreeing with host Portia Bruner.

“It takes a lot of care and concern and communication and unpacking the miles of Louis Vuitton luggage that you have behind you. Each of us.”

He continued, “Listen, anybody that’s going to date today, better go to therapy first. I mean that.”

The public had mixed feelings about Lawson’s remarks.

Some were shocked and praised his transparency, while others noted how noticeably younger he looks.

“I wouldn’t wish me on anybody right now… WOW!! That’s serious,” said one person.

Another said, “Say whaaat?! But his answer…just…WOW!” A third observer noted, “He looks younger. Maybe because he’s away from Tina!!!”

The “All My Children” star’s words stood out most as supporters and critics wondered whether he had revealed something telling about his past with Knowles.

“Honey, Miss Tina has worn him out lol,” joked one person, while another agreed, “Tina drained his energy. I wish him the best.”

Social media users got a kick out of Lawson referring to Knowles’ baggage, with many noting, “The man said, hunni let him breathe after those Louie luggage with Tina.”

Lawson’s supporters continued to praise his honesty and self-awareness. Though others suspect he’s “scared to death” of finding love again after his second divorce.

One individual noted, “I respect the honesty. Another said, “She broke his heart. He is saying he [is] too old to rid himself of the hurt and he may feel he will never get over the hurt and don’t want to hurt someone. I appreciate him as a man and a person.”

Lawson was previously married to actress Denise Gordy from 1978 to 1989.

They share one daughter, actress Bianca Lawson, whom Knowles accepted as her stepdaughter when she married Lawson.

Bianca Lawson has the most insane family tree ever 😭😭😭



How Beyoncé your ex step sister. Great-niece of Berry Gordy. Sharing a sibling with Marvin Gaye. Your father being Richard Lawson. https://t.co/CeScVSewcn — 🗝️ (@DiaryOfKeysus) January 27, 2026

Knowles was previously married to Mathew Knowles, father of her Grammy-winning daughters, Beyoncé and Solange.

Their blended family has spent holidays together and posed for photos at various red-carpet events.

Still, their divorce announcement and the quick finalization left many wondering what the final straw for the couple, who were once smitten with each other, was.

The Cécred chairwoman has since moved on, revealing in April 2026 that she was dating someone new.

“I have finally found my worth and I know that I deserve to be happy,” Knowles told Oprah Winfrey during a book club meeting.

She said, “I know I deserve somebody to be happy when they see me and to celebrate, and it’s not doing it for me. And it’s gotta stop.”

Tina Knowles Says Her Marriage To Richard Lawson Brought Out The Worst In Her..



THOUGHTS?



Credit OPRAH pic.twitter.com/up0PbyJXbJ — The Gworls Are Fighting (@baddietvv) April 23, 2025

Knowles admitted their marriage didn’t bring out the “best in me.”

A dear friend, filmmaker Tyler Perry, offered his support and advice following her decision to end her marriage to Lawson.

“You’re not only doing it for your daughters, but you’re doing it for your grandson because you think that you’re doing something to stay in a marriage that’s unhappy, that you’re not celebrated, or you feel fulfilled,’” Knowles recalled Perry telling her.

Lawson has a few projects and movies in the works. Meanwhile, Knowles is busy expanding her daughter Beyoncé’s Cécred hair care brand.