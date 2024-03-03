Skeptics Believe Tina Knowles Is Lying About Beyoncé Not Wearing a Wig In Resurfaced Commercial — Here’s Eight Times Beyoncé Wore Her Natural Hair 

Outside of Beyoncé’s iconic voice, beautiful face, banging body and stacked bank account, one of the most talked about features of the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer is her luxurious hair. For years people have wondered if her long blond tresses are solely hers or if she adds extensions and wigs to achieve her looks.

Tina Knowles, Bey’s mom and a former hairstylist and salon owner, never minds setting the record straight regarding her daughter.

Beyoncé and her mother Tina Knowles. (Photo: Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic)

In an Instagram post on March 1, Knowles posted a 2010 clip of her daughter from the Nickelodeon Kid Choice Awards drawing attention to her daughter’s mid-back hair length. She captioned the post, “Just came across this on ig Love this commercial, And I loved Beyoncé’s hair on here ! Yes it is all her hair !!!!!!”

A few people in the comments were not buying it. “May not be a wig,” one person wrote. “But them sure do look like extensions in the b[ac]k.”

“I dnt believe it she better show us her roots,” another user wrote in disbelief, followed by a third person that said “We know Beyoncé got hair for real ! But this right here is a wig.”

The Beyhive was fast with the buzz-in, stinging any notion that Mama Tina was lying about her oldest daughter.

One person jumped in the mother’s comment section and said, “So wait… every day women on this app can have long hair under their wigs and weaves, but its so unbelievably that a billionaire with creole roots and a child of a stylist is where yall draw the line!”

“All the edgeless girls can’t believe Beyoncé has always had long hair,” someone else chimed in. “Them thinking her hair is not long but her mother having naturally long hair kills me every time,” another observer stated.

People are always gaga about Queen Bey’s looks, opting to see her real hair over the wigs she sometimes wears to achieve a specific look — like the mullet, she sported in a recent high fashion spread.

The 32-time Grammy winner and her mom were featured in a CR Fashion Book photo shoot where she sported two funky asymmetrical looks.

Beyoncé for CR Fashion Book stating

“ I always wanted an asymmetrical cut in the 90s, but my mother wouldn’t let me do it. So I’m having the time of my life at this shoot.”#Beyoncé #CRFashionBook pic.twitter.com/IerV5K7oPN — Jaylyn (@gurlsloveyonce) February 29, 2024

“Hate it !!!! Beyoncé is not a fashion girl !!!” one Instagram user said. “She cannot do daring looks at all she just a basic glam girl and that’s ok just stick to your lane … she looks a mess.”

Others who have been following her moves and are anxiously anticipating the sale of her new Cécred hairline want her to skip the editorials and promote the new brand, including one who demanded, “I want to see her real hair being washed with these products,” as another said, “Where’s her REAL hair? How u promoting a hair line with wigs on?”

Since the 1990s, fans have watched the former Destiny’s Child artist switch from rocking micro and individual braids to lace fronts to extensions and everything in between.

Here are a few times the Houston native slayed the Yoncéverse with au natural looks.

Beyoncé Keeps It Natural at the Roc Nation Brunch Party – 2023

Beyoncé’s longtime hairstylist Neal Farinah shared a photo of her look from the annual Grammy Week celebration. Sometimes the queen has to make a statement, therefore she went with a wet and wavy natural look that says “Look at me!” while rocking a futuristic white and silver ensemble.

Bey Teases Hair Care Line with Tight Blonde Curls – 2023

Last May, the “Renaissance” singer soft launched her hair care line with a post of her styling her hair at a vanity with little sample bottles lined up in front of her. She appears to use a curling iron to create spiral curls on her own hair, giving herself a more defined and textured curl look.

She had blond hair and highlights in the first image but the second image was a childhood photo of Bey getting her hair dark brown hair braided and curled at her mother’s salon.

“How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon? Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done,” Beyoncé wrote in an attached letter. She concluded by sharing that she always “dreamed of carrying” on her mother’s legacy.

Yonce Rocks Her Natural Bone Straight Hair – 2019

In this clip, Beyoncé tells her mom she is being “annoying” as she brags about her daughter’s hair while combing through her bone-straight tresses. “Oh natural as Neal would say,” said Mama Tina. Bey replied, “Mama that’s really annoying, I mean very annoying.”

Neal wrote the caption in all caps, which states, “What weave what wig. Yes yes all natural @mstinalawson @beyonce let them know. Say what Black girls got hair.”

Beyoncé Serves Up Another Curly Natural Hair Look – 2019

Neal also shared a photo of the “Single Ladies” singer with big curly hair. “Its hers. But i think they added just a few pieces for volume. Either way she has always had gorgeous full hair! And may have to take this hairstyle love mr some bey,” wrote one commentator. “Don’t touch my hair,” wrote another referring to the 2016 hit single from Bey’s younger sister, Solange.

Beyoncé Shows Off Her Natural ‘Kinky’ ‘Edges – 2018

Farinah can’t seem to do any wrong, noting his gift is from God. “The bless hands,” he captioned a profile shot of Bey that shows a close-up of her natural edges as he styles her hair into a half-up half-down hairstyle. She recorded him carefully slaying her edges in another post, which features song lyrics from her 2014 track “7/11.”

“Ooh, wee BB freaky deaky, think me see she pink bikini Rock that kufi, dye dashiki, Nefertiti, edges kinky,” Bey wrote.

Beyoncé Wears Her Naturally Curly Hair on Tour – 2018

Farinah also styled Bey’s hair during her second “On the Run” tour when she appeared in Rome. “Say what naturally curly hair OTRII Rome,” he captioned a photo of him behind Beyoncé, who can be seen sitting in a chair with her hair in another wavy look.

“Chile that’s her hair. You can tell by her ends. Folks so insecure. It’s not that deep,” wrote one person in the comments.

Many agreed that the wavy look complemented her “beautiful and healthy” hair, though one person suggested that Neal’s captions make people question if it’s really hers.

“I don’t understand why when he post pictures of Beyoncé natural hair why can’t he just say ‘this is her real hair.’ The way he words his captions makes people think it is or isn’t all of her real hair. It’s confusing. If it is just simply say ‘this is her real hair’ then it’ll end all of these comments,” one complaint said.

Beyoncé Shows Off Her Inches After Bob Cut – 2017

The singer known for rocking her long hair abandoned her signature look for a short curly bob cut back in 2017. That same year, she gave birth to her twins, Rumi and Sir, with husband, Jay-Z. She wore a similar style after touring for her self-titled album back in 2014.

“INCHES!!!! So happy my baby’s hair grew back !! She is going to get me,” Mama Tina captioned a photo of Bey with her hair pulled back into a low ponytail.

Beyoncé Wears Her Natural Hair at an Awards Show – 2017

Beyoncé’s hair shows texture and character even while under hot lights, reminding Black girls that bone-straight hair is not the only way to go. While presenting Colin Kaepernick with the Sports Illustrated Muhammad Ali Legacy Award, she wore her natural hair yet again in another half-up, half-down style, which Farinah proudly showed off. “Love my job,” he said.

Beyonce presented Colin Kaepernick the Muhammad Ali Legacy award at the 2017 Sports Illustrated awards show. pic.twitter.com/Z2SfVXVKEZ — The Black Detour (@theblackdetour) December 6, 2017

Because hair is so important to the Knowles family and brand, it was a no-brainer for the famous family to launch Bey’s own hair line. Like everything she does, this is a family affair. This is apparent in how she featured her mother in the new ad for Cécred.