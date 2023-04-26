‘Looks Like She’s Lost 10 Years’: Mariah Carey Reportedly Lost 50-Pounds Ahead of Her Rumored Wedding to Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka

Mariah Carey reportedly has shaken off the weight and dropped 50 pounds in the process.

The Grammy-Award-winning artist is getting her body in tip-top shape ahead of her rumored nuptials to boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, according to RadarOnline.

Fans first noticed the 54-year-old’s weight loss after she shared photos of herself on Instagram on April 12. She can be seen wearing a black leather jacket paired with a neon-yellow sequin mini dress with a pair of black ankle strap shoes.

Mariah Carey poses for the ‘Gram after showing off her weight-loss transformation. (Photo: @mariahcarey/Instagram)

She captioned the post with three yellow heart emojis, and fans in her comments section returned the favor by adding a few heart eye emojis underneath the post.

“miss ma’am got me on a chokehold with these new pics!!!!!”

“I smell a new album coming please we need #mc16”

“Skinny legend. Periodt”

“Stunning as always Queen”

Rumors that Carey and Tanaka were engaged sparked over the Easter holiday weekend earlier this month after the diva shared a video of her children and a bunny rabbit. Fans who zoomed in quickly noticed a ring on Carey’s left hand.

Carey first met Tanaka in 2006, when he worked as a background dancer on her “Adventures of Mimi” tour. However, they didn’t officially start dating until 2016 after the singer finalized her divorce from entertainer Nick Cannon.

Carey and Cannon met in 2005, wed three years later, and filed for divorce in 2014. They share 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon.

According to RadarOnline, Carey is ready to tie the knot again, reportedly having lost weight in preparation for marrying the dancer and choreographer.

“Mariah looks like she’s lost 10 years,” the source is credited as saying. “She’s never looked better!”

This will be Carey’s third time saying “I Do.” She was also married to Tommy Mottola, the head of Sony Music, who had signed her to Columbia Records when she was 18 years old.

Music biographer Mark Bego also chimed in and said he believes the recording artist is planning to get married as early as this summer.

“Mariah never looks better than when she’s happy,” said Bego. “The air is thick with buzz about an impending wedding!”

Carey also is preparing to perform at the “Lovers & Friends” show in Las Vegas on May 6.