‘She Said Stay Out My Business’: Mariah Carey Shuts Down Gayle King After She Questions Her About Ex Nick Cannon

Mariah Carey proved once again she doesn’t flinch under pressure when Gayle King tried to steer their “CBS Mornings” chat toward her ex-husband, Nick Cannon.

The Grammy-winning singer didn’t miss a beat, shutting the question down with a polite but pointed response that instantly shifted the tone in the room.

Mariah Carey refuses to answer a Nick Cannon question while being interviewed by Gayle King. (Photo credit: YouTube/CBS Mornings)

King interviewed Carey at her Los Angeles home, giving her a sneak peek of her new album “Here for It All” on Sept. 24. The conversation pivoted to the singer’s wayward ex, with whom she shares two kids.

“I’m curious about you and your two children, and how you navigate,” King inquired. “Because you’re a co-parent with Nick Cannon — how you navigate co-parenting when his life is so public?”

“I kind of feel like it’s best if I don’t talk about him,” replied Carey. “Because he can just be in his own world — no offense to him.”

“No offense to him,” King repeated, before she moved on with the interview.

Carey and Cannon share 14-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan. Their 2011 divorce was reportedly fueled in part by his infidelities, and since then, the “Wild ’N’ Out” creator has fathered 12 more children with multiple women between 2017 and 2022.

After a clip of Carey’s blunt response was shared by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, her fans weighed in.

“A.k.a she’s disgusted she ever dealt with him but loves her kids and so she’s not gonna disrespect him,” wrote one fan.

“She said ‘stay out my business’ in the most professional way. A QUEEN,” added another.

A third said, “That ‘hmmmmmmmmmm’ said everything you need to know…Next question Gayle!!!”

Mariah Carey talks to CBS Mornings' Gayle King about co-parenting with Nick Cannon:



“Hmm. I kind of feel like it's best if I don't talk about him, because he can just be in his own world. No offence to him”. pic.twitter.com/XNB11NDpp3 — Fan | Mariah Carey Charts (@chartmariah) September 24, 2025

“Sis said .. imma keep nice, imma keep it sweet,” joked another fan. “Smart move. Let him be chaotic over there. It’s good they proactively co-parent respectfully, but she certainly doesn’t have time for his rigamarole,” added another.

King pointed out that Carey carried her “diva” reputation, which the singer explained came from her late mother, an opera singer. The “Emotions” singer admitted she always thought being called a “diva” simply meant you were fabulous.

Cannon has also been doing interviews, and in one he recently was asked about his bizarre confession about how he ended up with so many kids in just a few years.

“It wasn’t like I was acting out. It was more of being careless and being frivolous with my process because I could do it. Because I had the money and had access to whoever I could,” he said in the Sept. 15 episode of “The Breakfast Club.”

The 45-year-old admitted he began adopting the ideology “Whatever happens happens.”

“The Masked Singer” host stressed that “Every child was made out of love” and during “strong relationships” with each woman. But he wishes he had worked on himself more before jumping into bed.

“If I could have did the work and the healing after getting divorce, I probably would have took my time in a lot of other scenarios,” he continued. “And for whatever reason, I thought that was the answer, sometimes.”

Although he now reconsiders his baby-making decisions, Cannon still believes that monogamous relationships are downright unhealthy.

This stance isn’t shared by his ex-wife, who later received a multimillion dollar “inconvenience fee” for seemingly wasting her time during their relationship. Carey and financier James Packer revealed their engagement in January 2016 and were separated by October 2016.

The “Always Be My Baby” singer was in an on-again, off-again relationship with dancer Bryan Tanaka from 2016 to 2023.

Later in the interview, Carey asked about her romantic ties to “Leave The Door Open” vocalist Anderson .Paak. She admitted they worked on several tracks together for “Here for It All,” which is out today, but stopped short of confirming whether they’re actually a couple when asked.

“He just likes to hold my hand,” Carey told King. “He just grabs my hand. I — I don’t know what he’s doing.”

Carey and .Paak have been spotted holding hands in public over the past few months, and while she confirmed the Grammy winner enjoys their “handholding club” moments, she left fans guessing about everything else.