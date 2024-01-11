Kel Mitchell’s Current Wife Trolls His Ex-Wife with ‘His Ex Is My Biggest Fan’ Shirt While Celebrating 12th Anniversary

New year, same drama: Kel Mitchell‘s current wife has seemingly inserted herself into the messy and ongoing drama between the Nickelodeon star and his ex-wife, Tyisha Hampton.

Kel Mitchell, his new wife, Asia Lee-Mitchell (left) his ex-wife Tyisha Hampton and their daughter Allure (right). (Photos: @iamkelmitchell/Instagram, @alluremariah/Instagram)

Mitchell and Hampton were married from 1999 before separating in 2005. They share two children, son, Lyric, and daughter, Allure, the latter of whom accused Mitchell of abandonment, being an absentee father, and owing her mother millions in back child and spousal support.

Hampton, who filed for divorce, has made several acrimonious claims against her ex over the years in various TikTok videos online. But their recent court battles have lasted nearly two years after she has alleged that she once went to jail for IRS debt that the entertainer himself acquired.

The “Kenan & Kel” star in return has accused her of attempting to damage his name and reputation but painting him as a “deadbeat father.” He describes her as a bitter woman who “will do whatever she can to get a hold of my assets, despite having no grounds to do so.” His daughter Allure later revealed that her father was only financially supportive “on paper” as her father revealed proof that he made several attempts to see the children after the divorce was final.

Years later, Mitchell married his current wife, Asia Lee-Mitchell, in 2012. They also share a daughter, Wisdom, and a son, Honor.

Last March, Mitchell’s wife filed a motion of her own, backing her husband’s frustrations, stating that Hampton placed liens on accounts where Asia is also listed as the account holder. Up until then, she had remained quiet about the matter online but it seems she’s meeting Hampton at her level of petty.

Mitchell and Asia were captured on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Book of Clarence on Saturday, Jan. 6. He wore a red blazer with a white button-up shirt underneath, a black leather jacket, and black pants.

His wife, however, also rocked black jeans, along with a white, black, and orange leather jacket over a white shirt that read, “His ex is my biggest fan,” in black writing. The two shared a joint post on Instagram and Asia purposefully held her jacket open to let the cameras catch the full wording on her shirt in a separate video.

Fans in the comment section of the post were in tears at Asia for seemingly trolling Hampton back after years of dragging Mitchell in videos online.

One social media user said, “@therealasialee wants all the smoke i love it,” while another said, “Well it’s true. do yall see her page everyday she messes with them.”

“A queen shouldn’t give attention to peasants… but I get sometimes you gotta let em know!” added a third commentator.

Fans went on saluting Aisa’s appearing to stand up for her man, but many thought of all their children involved who may potentially see the antics of their parents one day.

“I hope his kids aren’t old enough to read. I don’t care what these adults have going on with each other. Grow TF up so we don’t have a generation of unhinged, fragile and emotionally damaged individuals walking around. These kids are already wearing hoodies in 96 degree weather?!?!?!”

In her usual behavior, Hampton took to TikTok to troll the couple on her page under the username, @deadbeats_asmr_laws. She shared a video that features a photo of the married couple though she covered Asia’s shirt with different phrases and logos of the shows and movies Mitchell was previously cast on including “All That” and “Good Burger 2.”

In another video, she can be heard singing, Toni Braxton’s “He Wasn’t Man Enough for Me.” She took it a step and trolled Mitchell with a video of him preaching a sermon about getting rid of demons.

Hampton wrote over the video, “At least he’s being honest when you have demons inside of you… you blow them out he saying that’s how you get them out.”

“I don’t think of you at all,” she said in a video directly addressing Asia. The video opens with a throwback photo of Mitchell and Hampton and features dozens of photos of Mitchell and Asia with their two kids as well as an allegation he was seeing Asia during the tail end of his and Hampton’s marriage.

“I actually appreciated you because he finally had somebody else to control and to puppeteer.” Hampton added, “You got the personality that he took from me. You got the person that he is not.”

In between those posts, she shared several others documenting comedy skits and performances she did with Mitchell when he was “blacklisted” from the industry. She said he was unappreciative of how her family stepped up to help the family during that time.

The video ended with photos of the former couple and their daughter and more allegations that Mitchell allegedly stole Allure’s college fund and used her wedding fund for his own wedding to Asia. Hampton continued, “Kel literally abandoned his own daughter for 7 years,” contradicting the daughter’s claim that he was absent from her life for a decade.

Wow. Kel Mitchell’s daughter looks just like him. It’s sad that this is the case and it’s on the internet. But, venting & attempting to heal… pic.twitter.com/vEVP7jP0Ir — ✨Lanré✨ (@SikiraT) December 29, 2022

“You need to pray to God that you ever get the version of Kel Mitchell that he was with me,” Hampton added.

As a true supporter of her husband, Asia shared a clip from Mitchell’s sermon that was shared on The Shade Room via her Instagram story on Jan. 11.

“All I can Say is Thank you God I knew when you walked into my life 15yrs ago I that never wanted you to walk back out… now 12yrs later we are celebrating our 12th wedding anniversary Life just gets better with you,” she wrote on Jan. 8. “Thank you for trusting me with your heart @iamkelmitchell Cheers To many more years of loving you… Love you so much.”

Mitchell replied in the comments, writing, “ou are amazing! That was beautiful babe! God knew my heart needed you! Thank you, my gift from God! Happy Anniversary.”

Though it’s highly unlikely Hampton is done after she returned with another video, writing, “All press is good press,” in an overlay.