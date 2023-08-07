‘She’s Definitely Money Hungry’: Kel Mitchell Begs Judge to Stop His Ex-Wife from Filing Another Motion After Insisting He Still Owes $1.9 Million In Years-Long Battle Since Divorce

Kel Mitchell is begging the judge handling his messy post-divorce case against his ex-wife to stop her from playing with the court’s time and his money.

Kel Mitchell. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

The Nickelodeon alum and Tyisha Hampton were married from 1999 to 2005 and share two adult children, Allure and Lyric. But the turmoil between the two heightened after the divorce due to acrimonious claims from his ex and their daughter.

Hampton had filed a number of motions alleging he owed her up to $1.9 million in back child and spousal support. Every so often she continues to call out Mitchell on Instagram or TikTok with a username that refers to him as “deadbeat dad.”

“Despite my best efforts, I’ve still had to spend all these years, and thousands of dollars, to defend myself against her actions,” Mitchell once stated. “Tyisha has pained me as a deadbeat father, not only to this courtroom, but to the community, and my entire public platform.”

The “Kenan & Kel” star has done everything but use profanity to voice his frustrations about her and his daughter, painting him as an absentee father. Hampton alleges that he previously went to jail for IRS debt, and Allure said she didn’t see her father for close to a decade at one time despite pictures of them together over the years.

Mitchell has adamantly denied those accusations, and court documents prove he made several attempts to be active in his kids’ lives. A judge later ruled that he did not owe Hampton any money. She responded by filing another motion alleging he did.

To put an end to her “path of destruction,” the former child star wants a judge to prevent her from filing any new motions without getting permission from the courts first, reports last week claimed.

Kel Mitchell’s Ex Wife Calls Him Out As A Deadbeat And Claims He Owes Over $1.2 Million In Back Child Support!https://t.co/p3iysPD9Nm pic.twitter.com/QYJjKg6ACB — NOIR ONLINE (@noironlineorg_) March 27, 2021

Fans of The Jasmine Brand had mixed reactions to the latest news about Mitchell’s decades-long post-divorce litigation. Many called Tyisha “bitter” and “money hungry” for dragging her ex-husband into court this long, and others stood with Mitchell in protecting what’s his.

“This is the epitome of bitter baby mama. She is just dragging it for the sake of dragging it. She mad he bounced back and found new love while she’s still holding on to hurt. Seek therapy not the courts.”

“The truth came out & the judge ruled in Kel favor last time. Let it go! She down bad & miserable.”

“She’s definitely money hungry and she turned her daughter against him but she will regret it the same way 50 oldest son regretting sticking by his mother now.”

“Where is she getting the money for all these lawsuits? Girl… move on!!”

“Seems like he doesn’t want her to come after the good burger 2 money.”

Mitchell married his current wife, Asia Lee, in 2012, and they share a daughter, Wisdom, and a son, Honor. Filming for the sequel of his film “Good Burger” began in June across parts of Rhode Island and Los Angeles. Similar to the 1997 cult classic, this movie is based around Mitchell and Kenan Thompson reprising their roles as Ed and Dexter, who work at a burger joint.