‘Didn’t Dude Have Like 2/3 Kids This Year?’: Anthony Edwards’ Alleged Kids With Two IG Models Missing In Paris and Fans Have Questions

Anthony Edwards has already made headlines during the 2024 Paris games — but not for his performance with Team USA Men’s basketball on the biggest stage in international sports.

On Friday, July 26, a wholesome photo featuring Edwards alongside his girlfriend Shannon and their daughter Aislynn, all decked out in official Olympic Ralph Lauren outfits, caused quite a stir on social media.

Instagram page NBA Fashion Fits was one of the social media pages to post the family flick. The platform captioned the picture, “Honestly the best date night fit! Family Man AE.”

Instantly, their comments section was bombarded with people asking him about his other children and the paternity battle he will soon wage in family court.

Fans tell Anthony Edwards (center, in Paris with girlfriend Shannon and daughter Aislynn) to “do the right thing” by Paige Jordae (left) and Ally D. (Right) after he’s pictured with only one of his three alleged children at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. (Photos: @paigejordae/ Instagram, @coutureinc2/Instagram, @iamallyd/Instagram)

“N—ga acting like that his only kid,” one person wrote, accompanied by a series of laughing emojis and over 60 replies debating whether he needs to acknowledge his alleged second child before a DNA test proves “he is not the father.”

“If you put his baby with her next to the other baby by Ally D which he’s not yet claiming… they DO look alike but I always say DNA don’t lie just take a DNA test and do the right thing,” another fan wrote.

A third person wrote, “Mans got 30000 baby mommas,” followed by another commenter who said, “Bet he doesn’t even think of himself as a family man…that man been for the streets.”

“Didn’t dude have like 2/3 kids this Year?” one fan asked, referring to the wave of rumors that Edwards fathered at least 1-2 other children while in a relationship with Shannon.

Earlier this month, a woman named Ally D took to Instagram to claim the 22-year-old had fathered her son. According to Ally, their child was born three months before Shannon gave birth to Aislynn in March. In a series of purported text messages between Ally and Edwards, she inquired about the number of children he had, in which she confirmed there were three (including hers).

Ally D also showed a redacted copy of a DNA test, alluding to the basketball star being confirmed as the father of her child. However, she says he has not stepped up.

X users who came across AE’s family photo were even messier. One user wrote that the picture was “too cute” but then asked, “Was this the kid he was trying to pay to get aborted or is this another one?”

Last December, Instagram model Paige Jordae accused Edwards of offering her $100,000 to abort their child.

Alleged text messages between the two indicated someone believed to be Edwards asking for a video of Paige taking medication to end the pregnancy.

Edwards later released a statement acknowledging the alleged request but did not go into details other than saying he made a comment in “the heat of the moment.”

“I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man,” Edwards said on Dec. 18. “All women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them. I am handling my personal matters privately and will not be commenting on them any further at this time.”

Edwards has not responded to the social media backlash, instead focusing on his game. Shannon, Aislynn, and Shannon’s son Krue, whom she shares with rapper Chief Keef, were all on hand in Paris to watch Edwards make his Olympics debut.

On July 28, Team USA snagged a big 110-84 win over Serbia, with the Timberwolves star bringing in 11 points. As the team celebrated their dominance in the game, the 22-year-old made the “suck it” gesture to the opposing side, going viral and taking attention off of his personal life.

Anthony Edwards teaching Serbia what “Suck it” means

pic.twitter.com/z5r84cSyTT — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 28, 2024

Team USA Men’s Basketball takes on South Sudan on July 31.