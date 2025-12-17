‘Boy Lost Weight and His Mind’: Anthony Anderson’s Dinner Date with a Younger Actress Has Fans Saying His Post-Divorce Glow-Up Hit Different

Former “black-ish” star Anthony Anderson has been watching his weight and what he eats amid his years-long healthy journey, but his new physique isn’t what is causing the internet to chatter.

Months after debuting his slimmest look yet, the divorced actor was seen leaving dinner in Los Angeles with a young talk show host, and his fans are wondering if Anderson has a new romance to go with his new lifestyle.

Anthony Anderson turned heads with an actress after having dinner in Los Angeles. (Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

‘It’s Because of That’: Anthony Anderson Says He Lost So Much Weight In His Fight with Diabetes That He Had to ‘Get a Whole New Wardrobe’

According to The Shade Room, Anderson had dinner with “106 & Park” host Rocsi Diaz, who is 10 years younger. Paparazzi captured the two dressed casually as they were seen leaving the restaurant together, and getting into the same vehicle.

The “Big Momma’s House” star flaunted his nearly 50 pounds after making lifestyle changes such as embracing a plant-based diet and exercising, and fans joked that the change may have led to new love.

“My boy lost weight and his mind. I love it,” wrote one fan. Another fan noted the comedian’s sense of humor and joked, “I know he laughed her right out the panties.”

“He lost a lot of weight,” added another surprised fan. “The man look good no joke.”

Fans quickly began speculating about whether the two were more than friends, with some openly asking if they were “each other’s lil friend.”

Diaz’s response only added fuel to the chatter instead of shutting it down. The co-host of “We Got Time Today” replied with a playful caption — “Seeeeesshhh catch me on a hair and makeup day please…” — before pivoting to promote her business, linking her sweats in her stories, a move that did little to quiet the curiosity.

Several fans left comments about Anderson’s health journey, which began around 2001 after he was diagnosed with Type II diabetes. During a 2023 appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the 55-year-old actor said that he’d partnered with the pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk for their “Get Real About Diabetes” campaign to raise awareness about diabetes.

Anderson also shared that he is four times more likely than the average person to have a stroke, cardiovascular disease, or a heart attack because of his diagnosis, and he lost his father due to cardiovascular disease stemming from complications of being a diabetic, which was his motivation to lose weight.

“It’s because of that,” he said. “I was the first person in my family diagnosed with it and just learning to live with the disease and not die from it.”

Anderson’s divorce from Alvina Stewart Anderson was finalized in 2023. They married in 1999 and have two children — a 25-year-old son, Nathan, and a 28-year-old daughter, Kyra.

Alvina filed for divorce for the first time back in 2015, citing irreconcilable differences, but the couple reconciled, and she filed to dismiss the petition in 2017. Diaz, also starred in “Dutch II: Angel’s Revenge” and “Dutch III,” was most recently romantically involved with R&B singer Joe Thomas. Rumors suggested the two have split as well.