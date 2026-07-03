‘She Understood The Assignment!’: Serena Williams Steals Wimbledon Spotlight After One Extravagant Accessory Sends the Internet Into a Frenzy

Serena Williams’ return to the tennis has sparked a lot of chatter surrounding her performance on the court, but even her overall appearance is a focal point in conversation.

The tennis legend took a hiatus from the sport back in 2022 and the lack of details about her absence had fans assuming she retired to expand her family.

But now, she’s back at Wimbledon and all eyes were on her.

Serena Williams rocked blinging accessories at her Wimbledon match this week. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Williams’ examination by media and the fans has brought attention to her personal style like her hair and fashion choices.

During her highly anticipated return to Wimbledon she played and lost against 20-year-old Australian, Maya Joint. But despite the outcome of the June 30 match, Williams was still a highlight because of one accessory.

Fans spotted that along with her Nike mesh top and matching mini skirt, the 44-year-old also wore her engagement ring from her now-husband Alexis Ohanian.

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Though it’s not clear why she wore the 12-carat oval cut diamond for the competition, it seemed to pair well with her crystallized manicure. The betrothal ring appears to have experienced alterations since she was originally gifted it in 2016. It now no longer has side stones nor a pavé band.

One fan who adored her accessory said, “I love a large natural diamond ring and shiny nails that match! Is it a color diamond?”

Someone else wrote, “Serena understood the assignment. That natural diamond ring is putting in just as much work as the forehand!”

A third person who seemed a little more anxious about the ring said, “For the sake of her ring, I sure hope this one is fake! I’d be a nervous wreck wearing one while playing tennis!”

But it seems like she has no fear, as she has worn it to more places than just Wimbledon. She sported it at the Met Gala in 2019, as well as last year’s Time100 Gala in New York City.

With a value of $2 million, Williams’ ring has been listed on several most expensive rings lists.

In January 2017 she took to Reddit — a platform Ohanian co-founded — and shared a photo of the ring. She titled the post, “Engagement shoe game,” and was all smiles while placing one hand on her man’s chest.

That same month, during the Australian Open, she spoke about the engagement during a postgame press conference.

“It feels good,” she said. “I really haven’t thought about it too much, because I wasn’t even really gonna think about it until after the tournament. So, I just keep saying, ‘February, I’ll start looking at the bigger picture of my life.’ But right now I’m just so focused that this is all I can think about.”

She also gushed about Ohanian, whom she had been dating since May 2015.

She said, “He’s incredibly — a really nice person. I think he definitely treats everyone the same, which is really cool to see. Really, really nice to see.”

Since they’ve been together, Williams and Ohanian have become parents to two daughters. Williams gave birth to Alexis Olympia Ohanian in 2017, then welcomed their daughter Adira River Ohanian in 2023.