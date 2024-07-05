‘Serena’s Marriage Isn’t Going So Great Right Now: Serena Williams Seemingly Claps Back at Divorce Rumors After Husband Alexis Ohanian Was Absent from Family Trip to Paris

Serena Williams seems to be everywhere from red carpet events to fashion runways these days, but one person who has been noticeably absent from her side is her husband of almost seven years, Alexis Ohanian.

The Reddit co-founder has been MIA from his wife’s social media posts for nearly a year, leaving some individuals to speculate that trouble in their marriage may be abreast. Meanwhile, the 42-year-old tennis champ has been gallivanting across Europe as summer heats up.

Serena Williams fans say her marriage is running out of luck as husband Alexis Ohanian claps back at divorce rumors. (Photos: Serenawilliams/Instagram.

Photos shared on Instagram have shown Serena solo as well as with sisters Venus Williams and Lyndrea Price and their mother Oracene at a Gucci show. The last image featuring her husband was posted in August 2023.

Her missing wedding ring and lack of Father’s Day posts have also fueled the speculation. Like Serena, Ohanian often shares posts regarding his public appearances and moments of fatherhood, but his wife is rarely shown.

However, amid the uptick in divorce rumors, Ohanian seemed to make a statement with minimal words when he shared a photo of the duo on July 5.

The pair appeared to be out dining when they snapped a selfie. The athletic icon smiled with ease as she leaned in towards Ohanian, who was seated beside her. He too smiled as his left hand, adorned with his wedding band, was casually placed in view of the camera. He simply captioned the photo, “GM.”

On Instagram, a follower commented, “For those who dare to doubt! Love this photo,” on the post. Another wrote, “Shade to the rumors.”

The retired tennis phenom and the tech power player have both been in France for business and play in recent weeks. Ohanian was present for a live discussion at the Cannes Lions Festival in late June, and Serena was in town for a number of Paris Fashion Week appearances.

While the businessman has shared a number of photos and tweets about spending time with the couple’s two daughters, Olympia, 6, and 11-month-old Adira, little about his wife has been observed.

Someone else who noticed their new photo said, “I didn’t hear any rumors but if you go on her page she literally has no pics of him anymore on her page and she not following him, I saw that last week and was like that’s weird. But also this pic could be old.”

A more cynical comment read, “Been hearing lots of rumors Serena’s marriage isn’t going so great right now. Wouldn’t be surprised about a divorce announcement at some point. She’s escaped being markled for quite some time, maybe her luck is finally running out.”

In the couple’s defense, someone else tweeted, “@serenawilliams those forecasting doom and speculating about Serena’s marriage, I wish them a bad summer! The couple will not be the first to divorce, even if that was the case. By first world standards they’ve been together very long so stop the bad mouthing and hating!”

The tech mogul and cosmetics founder have been together since 2015. Their first date took place in Paris after she won the Australian Open. They revealed they were expecting their first child when they made their Met Gala debut as a couple in May 2017, just months after getting engaged. They tied the knot in November, two months after Olympia was born.

Ohanian has been her date for most red carpet events for nearly a decade. However, he was not by Serena’s side for this year’s Met Gala, which she attended with Venus, nor was he present for the premiere of her upcoming docuseries, “In the Arena: Serena Williams.”