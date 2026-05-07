‘Y’all Are Gonna Like This’: ‘Why Did I Get Married’ Star Michael Jai White Drops Bombshell About Tyler Perry’s New Movie and Janet Jackson’s Absence

Tyler Perry is close to dropping a new film that reflects his vision of modern Black couples in one of his most popular franchises.

Actor Michael Jai White said fans are in for a treat as he hypes up his role in the forthcoming comedy-drama from the legendary “Madea” creator.

Tyler Perry’s new movie has social media in an uproar over returning cast members and brand new faces. (Photos by “The Breakfast Club”/YouTube Screenshot; Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic; Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic)

Perry, 56, tapped White to play Marcus Williams in 2007’s “Why Did I Get Married?” and 2010’s “Why Did I Get Married Too?”

White, 58, will resume his role alongside Perry as Terry Brock in the upcoming “Why Did I Get Married Again?”

Other returning actors include Jill Scott (Sheila Jackson), Tasha Smith (Angela Williams), Richard T. Jones (Mike), Lamman Rucker (Troy Jackson), and Sharon Leal (Dianne Brock).

‘Black Trauma Is What He Knows’: Tyler Perry Unleashes Fiery Response to Haters Who Criticize The Way He Tells Black Stories

‘What Happened with Her and The Rock?’: Janet Jackson’s Absence from ‘Why Did I Get Married 3’ Set Leaves Fans Wondering If Her Storyline Is Cut Short

White recently stopped by “The Breakfast Club” to discuss the third edition of Perry’s “Why Did I Get Married?” cinematic series.

The New York City native shared some information about what viewers can expect from the Netflix-backed production, which began filming in January 2026.

“I can say a little but,” said White, teasing the project. “I gotta commend Tyler on this one because even on the onset of the script, the subject matter is stuff that I haven’t even seen in a movie before.”

Early reports about “Why Did I Get Married Again?” revealed that the plot of the movie is centered on Marcus and Angela’s daughter preparing to walk down the aisle for her own wedding. But he dropped hints about his character’s volatile marriage, presented in the first two movies.

“One of the things I think I could talk about is the fact that as parents, right, we like to be exemplary role models to our children, and children don’t know all the messing up that we did beforehand,” White said.

The trained martial artist went to praise Perry by adding, “I’m proud of what he’s doing, and y’all are gonna like this.”

“He’s really stepping up. People don’t realize because people get used to who somebody is and they don’t realize, ‘yo, man, this cat is growing in in this way’ that I see as an artist.”

White also provided some clarity on whether global superstar Janet Jackson would be reprising her role as Patricia Agnew.

janet jackson at a special screening for the movie “why did i get married?”, 2007 pic.twitter.com/xCeFpzQmvA — ‎ً (@hourlydamita) April 11, 2022

“Taraji [P. Henson] is now in it,” White said, changing the subject when asked about some of his female castmates. Jackson also starred in the first two Perry-directed movies with Mailk Yoba as her husband.

“The Breakfast Club” host Charlamagne Tha God specifically asked, “Not Janet though?”

White replied, “No, she didn’t. I don’t know. Yeah. Well, I think people know that she’s not in this one. But yeah, Taraji, man, she kills it. Everybody kills it.”

When host Loren Larosa tried to dig for a deeper answer, White said, “I can’t really speak on that. It’s not like she’s gone, gone.”

“I forget how we dealt with it in the script,” he admitted, “But you’ll definitely get closure but it’s like, ‘Hey, I believe. There’s going to be a ‘Why Did I Get Married 4 and if everybody’s scheduled align, you gone see her again.”

As a clip of White providing details about the film spread across the internet, fans of the franchise weighed in on his pre-release acclaim for Perry and the “threequel.”

“I’ve been waiting on a ‘Why Did I Get Married 3’ for decades now. And, I love Michael Jai White,” one movie watcher declared in the comment section of “The Breakfast Club” YouTube channel.

A second commenter exclaimed, “Can’t wait for ‘Why Did I Get Married 3’!!!!!” However, another person was disappointed by the omission of Jackson, 59, from the cast, writing, “Janet isn’t in this one? Awe man! Ok, I’ll wait till it streams.”

Over on Instagram, more mixed reactions filled up the replies. “Listen, I am here for it!!!” expressed one person. Meanwhile, one woman reacted to White’s comments by warning, “Oh, he [is] talking too much.”

A similar, but somewhat misinformed, comment read, “Well damn, Jai! Just save us from going to the theater.”

The third “Why Did I Get Married’ is scheduled to premiere on Netflix and is not expected to have a traditional theatrical release.

“If Janet is not involved, keep it!!!” proclaimed an outspoken supporter of the “That’s the Way Love Goes” hitmaker in response to White making it clear that Jackson did not film any scenes for the film.

Janet may be out, but Perry recruited Armani Greer, Everett Osborne, Da’Vinchi, Laya Deleon Hayes, Jaden Michael, and others as new additions to the ensemble. Yet another frustrated Instagram user complained, “Switching up the cast for part 3 is crazy work.”

In July 2025, Perry teased “Why Did I Get Married Again?” by uploading a photo of the table draft screenplay cover to his Instagram page. The film studio owner captioned the image, “I’m just gonna sit this right here!”

Italy photos.