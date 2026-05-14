From Behind the Rack: How Crystal Renee Hayslett Went From Tyler Perry’s Stylist to His Leading Lady on Televison

Actress Crystal Renee Hayslett is the leading lady of “Zatima,” and she has earned every minute in front of the camera.

Hayslett has done it all, from working in Washington, D.C., to managing wardrobe in the costume department at Tyler Perry Studios, to becoming his trusted stylist.

Her goal, though, was always to become a star.

“This woman was so committed to doing a great job as a stylist that she never mentioned to me that she had bigger dreams. She had auditioned for things many times, and I never saw it, so she thought I didn’t like her acting,” wrote Perry in a 2024 birthday post of Hayslett getting him ready for an appearance.

Perry debuted the “Zatima” series as a spinoff from “Sistas” in 2022; the show would also become the launchpad for Hayslett’s acting career and transform her friendship with the TV and film director.

The Tennessean bet on herself in 2009 when she left Capitol Hill — where she worked as a legislative correspondent in Sen. Lamar Alexander’s office for almost three years — to pursue her dream of becoming an actress.

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She found her footing in Atlanta at Tyler Perry Studios in 2013 as a production assistant and eventually worked her way up to becoming the mogul’s personal stylist in 2015.

Perry never knew of her acting dreams, but found value in her perspectives. In 2018, Hayslett earned consulting producer credit on “Sistas.”

When Perry began writing the role of Fatima, Hayslett mustered the courage to ask to audition, and she secured the gig.

“I’ll never forget the first day she was on the set of ‘Sistas’ as Fatima – she KILLED IT! When I yelled cut the entire crew was cheering for her,” wrote Perry.

Season 4 of “Zatima” launched two new episodes on May 12, ending a months-long hiatus that left audiences questioning what was next for Fatima (Hayslett), her fiancé Zac (DeVale Ellis), and their group of friends.

Ten episodes, with one releasing every week through July 7, will culminate the explosive season. Paramount’s synopsis reveals, “As Zac and Fatima navigate major personal milestones, mounting pressures from those around them begin to test their relationship and resilience.”

“It has been a tremendous ride to see where I came from and to see where I am now. Everything that I’ve ever dreamed of is coming to fruition, and it’s just a beautiful thing,” explained Hayslett in a 2022 interview for Hello Beautiful.

For those striving towards their goals, she offered up, “I have been there, and I feel like every person has a big dream. When God plants something inside of you, you have to go through a valley; you know, everything is not going to be perfect.”

She continued, “Once you reach that position that you’re trying to get to, you will have such a greater appreciation for it.”

With her success on “Sistas” and “Zatima,” Hayslett has unlocked a new chapter in her career and deepened her friendship with Perry.

The “Madea” actor has rooted for her on set and challenged her to achieve big dreams in her personal life. During a 2024 episode of her “Keep It Positive, Sweetie” podcast, Hayslett revealed Perry encouraged her to purchase a townhome.

Four years later, he motivated the actress to reach higher with the purchase of her first house.

“In my life, what I learned and understood was to be open when it shows up,” Perry told her. He also reassured the businesswoman that she did not have to settle or live with a scarcity mindset. She told him, “You taught me to live unapologetically.”

On TikTok, fans commented, “He like to take care of people….the more you give the more he gives to you.” Others wrote, “What a boss,” and “He is such a good man.”

As her star shines brighter, this from Perry continues to hold true: “He’s a constant reminder that everything’s OK; just keep doing what you’re doing. Just keep working hard. Stay humble. And don’t forget where you came from. He always says that. Don’t forget where you started.”