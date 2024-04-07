‘Who Is He?!!!’: Steph Curry’s Mom Sonya Curry Gets Checked By Mother of Houston Rockets Player Tari Eason Over Seemingly Snarky Remark

Most professional basketball fans are used to players trash-talking on and off the court. However, few were expecting players’ mothers to join the fray and make headlines. That’s precisely what occurred with Sonya Curry, the mother of Steph Curry.

The former NBA wife, whose son Stephen is the oldest of her three children she had with former Charlotte Hornets player Dell Curry before their divorce in 2021, took to social media to seemingly diss Tari Eason after he provoked her son’s team before a crucial game.

The second-year Houston Rockets player—who has been out with an injury since Jan. 1—has consistently targeted the Golden State Warriors. Following his team’s 132-126 victory over the OKC Thunder on March 27, he promptly took to social media. On his Instagram Story, he shared a video taunting, “Warriors, come out to play,” a reference to the iconic line from the 1979 film about a fictional New York City gang.

He captioned the post, “I know they not liking this.”

The young player continued his antics beyond social media. On the day of the April 4 Warriors vs. Rockets game, he arrived wearing a graphic tee featuring the movie’s famous line, “Warriors, come out to play.”

However, his teammates could not back up all of his bark. The seven-time NBA champions defeated Houston 133-110 in Houston’s Toyota Center arena.

Seemingly clueless as to who the kid kicking up all the dust was, Sonya took to social media and wrote, “Who is he?!!!” under a headline that read “Steph and Dray Call Out Tari Eason After The Game.”

Tari’s mother, Teroya Eason, caught wind of the quip and told Sonya Curry exactly who her son was.

“Hey girl! He’s my son,” Teroya tweeted.

“A REALLY good kid. The most effective player in LSU history +holds SEC history. He don’t fear shooters, we a team sport D-up family! He’s built for glory,” the mom continued.

She added, “Don’t listen to me listen to the main reason you win rings. Tari ‘they better he’s playing’ Eason” and a video of Warriors stalwart Draymond Green talking about him.

The video posted by Sports reporter Big Sarge noted that Green has always been “complimentary” of the young player.

Green said that he loves that Eason is a gritty player, “He welcomes the challenge. He welcomes the fight you know?”

The veteran said that he “saw him playing last year and fell in love with his game.”

“He does the dirty work,” the Warriors forward said. “He’s getting into the fray and you know, that team is better when he’s out there.”

Many chimed in on Mama Eason’s post, defending Mama Curry and the Warriors.

“I don’t think Tari Eason is really a factor if you still haven’t beat us in four years,” one person wrote.

But, Teroya was not having any of it.

“My son hasn’t even played two full seasons, and he’s 22. What was Steph doing at 22? What had he done by his 1.5 year in? I have time friend,” she responded.

Warrior fans were relentless and continued to blast the new mama bear, saying, “Take the L.”

Another person wrote, “The ‘main reason’ they win rings is because of her son… something u will never get to understand.”

Mama Curry and the fans are not the only ones who thought that Eason was out of order.

Warriors guard Klay Thompson commented on Eason’s antics.

“That’s pretty lame. Especially if you’re not even playing. Like it’s one thing if you’re playing, you’re out there competing. But you’re just gonna be trolling from the sideline,” Thompson said according to Sports Illustrated. “Bro, what are we doing?”

Steph Curry actually embraced the pettiness and upped the ante. During the game against the Rockets, he sat on the sideline and clicked bottles in his hands like the Warriors characters did in the movie.

Guess the Rockets were not ready to play.