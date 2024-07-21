‘Yall Always Posting the Wrong S—t’: Deion Sanders’ Daughter Deiondra Slams Gossip Site for Contributing to Speculation That She Recently Gave Birth 

All eyes are on Deiondra Sanders and her fiancé Jacquees as they prepare for the arrival of their first son. Every step they take seems to make headlines, especially the missteps.

Recently, the mother-to-be posted a cryptic message: “4 lbs 8 ounces” followed by prayer hands on X.

Blog site Gossip in the City quickly picked up on the now-deleted post and later shared it on its Instagram page. In their caption, they wrote, “Post and delete” with the eye emoji.

Deion Sanders’ daughter Deiondra Sanders say her dad and her mom both have concerns about her first pregnancy with singer Jacquees. (Photo: @deiondrasanders/Instagram)

This led many to speculate that the daughter of sports legend Deion Sanders, who is having a high risk pregnancy, was revealing the weight of her baby after giving birth early.

The platform’s 532K followers were also quick to respond with everything from prayers to tasteless jokes.

“Aww did she have him early? Either way sending positive prayers to her on this new journey,” one person commented. Another assuming she was seeking attention said, “Get out the hospital first.. attention is one hell of a drug..”

A third person joked, “Little like his daddy,” likely referring to jokes her father made about Jacquees’ height.

A full-term pregnancy is 39-40 weeks and Deiondra recently shared that is 32 weeks. This means she doesn’t have long before she’ll give birth to her first child.

However, she responded in the comments, criticizing the outlet for sharing her post, which fans took out of context, and for not including a follow-up tweet that clarified her intention.

“Y’all always posting wrong s—t,” she wrote. “If u woulda posted the other tweet. I said sorry for the misunderstanding, this is my baby boy’s current weight. He is getting big and still growing. Shout out to all my high-risk moms still hanging in there, we made it past 30 weeks.”

In a follow-up post on Thursday afternoon on July 18 at 3:15 p.m., six hours before Gossip in the City’s post, she wrote: “Sorry for the misunderstanding. I haven’t had my baby yet. That’s just his weight so far. He is growing so big. Now he is 4 lbs 8 ounces and still growing weekly.”

Sorry for the misunderstanding. I haven’t had my baby yet. Thats just his weight so far. He is growing so big. Now he is 4 lbs 8 ounces and still growing weekly. — Deiondra Sanders (@DeiondraSanders) July 18, 2024

After the clarification, Deiondra’s supporters were relieved but disappointed by the platform’s handling of the situation.

“The internet is hell I hate you have to explain yourself, don’t stress yourself over these people baby boy is gonna be healthy no matter what,” one comment read. Another added, “I figured you was talking bout their weight inside your belly anyway. This blog so f—king stupid.”

Deiondra and Jacquees are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their son, with speculations about his due date swirling. The couple’s gender reveal was an extravagant affair, befitting of the Primetime Princess.

The grand baby shower also saw Jacquees proposing to Deiondra, possibly to ensure their son will be named Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax, Jr.

Grandpop Deion Sanders might have revealed the baby’s due date.

Coach Prime posted a series of pictures on Instagram with his daughter and son, captioned, “She gone show that lil baby off @deiondrasanders. It’s almost time and how about she told me the baby is due on my birthday! Y’all think she trying to get a Trust fund for lil Mite Mite? #CoachPrime.”

The former NFL and MLB star’s birthday is Aug. 9, and if Deion’s first grandchild is born on that day, he will be a mighty Leo with a natural alpha lion roar like his Pop Pop.

With less than a month before the due date, all eyes are on Deiondra, Sanders’ eldest child. Prayers are also extended to her as she has been high-risk since conceiving, a journey she has shared with her fans and supporters since announcing her pregnancy.