‘Bullied Him Into Proposing’: Jacquees Proposes to Deion Sanders’ Daughter Deiondra After She Refused to Name Their Unborn Child Jacquees Jr.

R&B artist Jacquees took the world by surprise on July 9 when he proposed to his girlfriend, Deiondra Sanders, daughter of NFL great Deion Sanders, during their baby shower — and she said “yes!”

Friends and family were overjoyed for the couple as they prepare to welcome their first child— a baby boy — this August. Their support remains steadfast, especially after a tumultuous year that tested their relationship and the well-being of this high-risk pregnancy.

While the engagement elicited excitement among guests, it also sparked questions on social media regarding the motivations behind the proposal.

Deiondra, who looked radiant in a white dress with pearl accents, seemingly was caught off guard when Jacquees presented her with a princess-cut diamond ring.

Fans are skeptical about Jacquees’ motives for proposing to girlfriend Deiondra Sanders after she refused to name their future son after the singer unless they were married. (Photo: @deiondrasanders/Instagram)



Amidst Sanders family members, including her brothers, Shilo Sanders and Deion Sanders Jr., Jacquees kneeled and delivered an emotional speech about his commitment to her and their future family.

“I know trust hasn’t been always the easiest with me, but I want you to know you can count on me forever, and I will always try my best to be the best for you and for my family at all times,” he stated, leading to her enthusiastic acceptance of his proposal.

He also shared that he has not had a drink in four months preparing for the baby and his future with his lady.

The couple’s relationship has not been without its challenges.

Deiondra announced her pregnancy in March 2024, just weeks after Jacquees faced public scrutiny for alleged infidelity involving rapper Dreezy.

Despite the tumultuous backdrop, Deiondra was committed to her child and took to social media to express her intentions on raising their child with or without him. She said flatly that she was not having a baby to trap him.

“I’m not having my baby to keep a man,” she asserted in a post on Instagram detailing just how difficult her pregnancy has been.

Before last week, Jacquees had not said he was going to marry Deiondra.

The seemingly quick turnaround, which has been in motion over the last few months, has caused fans to wonder about the timing of the “B.E.D.” recording artist’s proposal.

Many view it as an attempt to move the young mother to add his last name to the child’s birth certificate. The Decatur, Georgia, native really wants the baby to be named after him. However, Deiondra has insisted that their son would not carry the “Jr.” title unless they were married.

The conversation was made public during the couple’s gender reveal video.

The 30-year-old singer, whose real name is Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax, said, “Well if it’s a boy, his name is Junior.”

“I’m not agreeing to that,” Deiondra snapped back.

The camera then zoomed in on Jacquees’ face as he looked stunned by her response.

“I’m sorry. Technically, it [the baby] can’t be a junior.” He replied, “It can be. Technically.”

“But Sanders Broadnax is not a junior, right?” she said, pushing back.

“That’s not gonna happen … ’cause I’m not married,” Deiondra finally declared. “So my last name is going as well.”

Fans on his Instagram video of the proposal said that this disagreement is the real reason why she got her ring.

“Okay!! Baby mama upgraded to fiancé. He want that baby named after him real bad,” one person said.

Another commenter said, “He want that baby to have his last name . By any means necessary okay! I don’t blame him.”

Others wrote, “See what happens when u stand on boundaries? U get what u want ! Yet, yall chewed the girl up” and “This what gangster look like.”

A few people thought that her pressure was equated to bullying, saying, “You Got Bullied To Get Married” and “done bullied him into proposing.”

Many guests of the baby shower have been referring to the unborn child as “Baby Que.” The nickname was also embroidered on the baby shower decor, signaling that Jacquees has possibly gotten his wish to have his firstborn son named after him.

Despite the skeptics, several fans believed that the dad-to-be was sincere and took a big step toward putting his family together.

“Grown Man S—t!!! Congrats again My Boy! Proud of You Homie!!!” a comment read, while another remarked on his speech by writing, “I love his speech to you you can see how much he love you congratulations to y’all on baby que and y’all engagement.”

One comment captured what many were thinking, “We watched you become a grown man omg congrats Que!”

Deiondra appeared overjoyed by the engagement, proudly showcasing her ring and embracing the love and support from friends and family.

While no wedding date has been announced, the couple’s engagement marks a significant milestone in their relationship, one filled with hope, even with haters having skepticism about Jacquees’ underlying intentions.