‘I’m Not Agreeing to That’: Deion Sanders’ Daughter Deiondra Will Not Give Up the Family Last Name, Refuses to Name Her Son Jacqueese Jr.

Time is ticking, and soon singer Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders, the eldest child of Deion Sanders, will welcome their own little bundle of joy.

In a move that seemingly breaks from tradition, where a child is expected to take the father’s last name, the NFL nepo kid has revealed that their baby will bear the maternal grandfather’s surname.

Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees (left), Deion Sanders (right). (Photos; @deiondrasanders/Instagram, @deionsanders/Instagram)

In a viral clip from her most recent YouTube video titled, “Deiondra and Jacquees Gender Reveal,” a very pregnant Deiondra, 32, is seen talking to the “B.E.D.” singer as they discuss a bet about who could guess the baby’s gender.

About nine minutes into the video, the 30-year-old singer, whose real name is Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax, was told that their child would not be named after him. “Well if it’s a boy, his name is Junior,” he suggested.

“I’m not agreeing to that,” Deiondra said, wearing a waist trainer around her ballooned belly. The camera then zoomed in on Jacquees’ face as he looked stunned and shocked by her response. “I’m sorry. Technically it [the baby] can’t be a junior.”

He replies, “It can be. Technically.”

“But Sanders Broadnax is not a junior, right?” she bounced back. He would not give it up, pushing that “technically” he wanted him and his son to share the same name.

“That’s not gonna happen … ’cause I’m not married,” Deiondra finally declared. “So my last name is going as well.”

Later in the video, it was revealed they were having a boy. But a clip of their discussion was posted on The Shade Room on Instagram, where many of their followers understood the hesitancy to give their child anything other than the Sanders name.

One person wrote, “That sanders name hold a lot of history he better change his last name to sanders. Shidddd.”

“SMARTEST & BEST thing she has said thus far…. Yes babygirl,” a second person wrote.

Another comment, posted on Its_onsite’s Instagram profile, said it flatly, “Her last name holds more weight, I don’t blame her. It’ll open more doors for their son.”

A few people also blasted her for seemingly bartering the baby’s last name for marriage.

“So you can have a baby without being married,” a person marveled, “but giving the baby their father’s last name is where you draw the line?”

Someone also replied saying, “Sounds like Dad is involved a[nd] told her to do that what u think ?”

The comments could be referencing the super protective nature that Deiondra’s father has shown throughout her pregnancy. He’s often peacocking on the singer and telling his daughter that the child will have a father figure in his life, whether or not the chart-topper steps up and does right by her.

At one point during the second trimester, Coach Prime wrote on social media how proud he was of his daughter, stating, “I’m glad u said u ain’t having a baby to keep a man. You’ve always had a MAN in your life that u call DADDY & ain’t gon ever ever let u DOWN especially when I’m UP.”

Sanders has been up for years. The superstar athlete has been wowing sports fans since his college days when he excelled in track, baseball and football at Florida State University. On May 16, 1987 he played in two conference championships in two different sports — the metro championships for his school’s baseball and track team, according to MBL.com.

Sander, who turned around and made history becoming the only athlete in history to play in both the NFL’s Super Bowl and the MBL’s World Series. To punctuate just how outstanding her father is in American sports, on Oct. 11, 1992, when she was only 6 months old, her daddy played on two teams in both leagues on the same day.

Deiondra at almost 6 months was there to witness it, The Sporting News reports.

So there is no question the admiration and bond she has with her pops, even as he sometimes might embarrass her child’s father. It’s something he will have to get used to, because her dad and her siblings are not going anywhere.

Deoindra is not the only kid that takes up a lot of Sanders’ attention.

The Hall of Famer’s other children are Deion Sanders Jr., 30, Shilo Sanders, 24, Shedeur Sanders, 22, and Shelomi Sanders, 20.

Deiondra and Deion share the same mother, Carolyn Chambers, Prime Time’s first wife. Shilo, Shedeur and Shelomi are children with his second wife, Pilar Biggers-Sanders.

Currently, both Shilo and Shedeur are being coached by dad at the University of Colorado. His youngest daughter, Shelomi, made headlines recently when she bucked the Prime’s playbook and transferred from Colorado to play basketball at Alabama A&M University.

Pilar was not happy about her ex-husband’s response to his daughter’s decision and let him know it in a viral video. Now it appears that she and Shilo have unfollowed each other online, but neither had directly addressed the family drama.