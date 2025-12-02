‘Deion Can’t Stand Her Guts’: Pilar Sanders Snaps at Sons Shilo and Shedeur for Believing Coach Prime’s ‘Lies’ About Her After Divorce

The older children of Pilar Sanders and Deion Sanders sure know how to playfully get under their parents’ skin. And their latest viral family moment was no different as their sons, Shilo and Sheduer, tactically cornered mom in the kitchen with fire-hot questions about their dad.

Pilar joined her boys at Sheduer’s place in Cleveland for Thanksgiving, where they were joined by other guests and loved ones. But the dinner table got awkward after Shilo revealed some unheard remarks Deion made about her.

Deion Sanders’s ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, blasted their sons for asking if she missed their dad years after their messy divorce. (Pictured: @deionsanders/Instagram; @pilarsanders/Instagram)

“Dad said you didn’t know how to cook until you guys got married,” Shilo said to his mom in a Nov. 28 YouTube video.

Calmly, Pilar responded, “The devil is a lie. I was making soul food before I even knew him.”

Shilo, 25, chimed in again, “He said you took cooking classes?”

Pilar chuckled before her other son, Shedeur, 23, to co-sign in with, “No, that is true.”

“You guys believe it and you guys just let him lie to you all the time,” she exclaimed.

After informing her sons that what their dad said wasn’t true, Shedeur added, “I keep everything on a 50-50 spectrum.”

“I don’t know why,” said Pilar. “Why would you do that?”

Shedeur, thinking of himself and not wanting to cause any further heat from mom, said, “You could say that I’m just in the middle and I just hear both.”

Pilar, who seemed to be getting more defensive, asked again, “But why would you do that?”

Shilo then swooped in to ask his mother if she took cooking classes for a second time. Again, she responded “No,” but Shedeur, who wasn’t too convinced said, “We need to put on a lie detector thing.”

Pilar, standing firm in her response, said, “Go ahead. I was on one before and I always pass with flying colors.”

Shedeur jokingly responded, “You just wiggle your toes. That’s why.”

Afterward, Shedeur suggested that their friend Florida should take one next, but Shilo seemed to have a more interesting idea. He said, “No, we can get Dad and Mom on a lie detector test. That’ll be so funny. And let me do it.”

Did Deion Sanders just bolt after seeing his ex-wife Pilar 😐 pic.twitter.com/50EkBZ2L64 — ParziTalksNFL (@nfl_parzi) December 1, 2024

Pilar responded, “He will never take a lie detector test, ever.”

Shilo, continuing to troll his mom said, “The first question I would say is ‘Do y’all miss each other?’”

Then the room erupted in laughter before cutting to the next clip.

One fan reacted to the clip under the actual YouTube video: “Mom has to deal with 3 Deion’s.”

Someone else joked about Shilo’s behavior, writing, “If Shilo don’t do nothing else, he gon remind his mom that she was married to Prime.”

Instagram page Live Bitez clipped the video to that part, and one fan wrote, “She could cook Deon just didn’t like her cooking.”

Someone else added, “Deion can’t stand her guts.”

This isn’t the first time Shilo has trolled his mom about their dad. Back in October, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player attended Shedeur’s game with the Cleveland Browns against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The clip was taken ahead of his debut as quarterback for the Browns, so when Shilo met with his mom and his brother.

He asked Pilar, “All right, so how about this … all right. What if Coach [Kevin] Stefanski [the Browns head coach] said if you and dad sit next to each other for the whole game then Shedeur can start? Would you do it or no?”

While laughing, Pilar added, “Honey, you’ll never get in.”

The Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback and Pilar married in 1999 and had three children together — Shilo, Shedeur, and their youngest, daughter Shelomi — before Deion filed for divorce in 2011.

Their relationship became strained in the years following as they fought in court for custody over their children and spousal support. At some point, Pilar also tried to sue Deion and his daughter Deiondra from his first marriage for $200 million for defamation.

Pilar also accused her ex of infidelity, along with emotional and mental stress. But months later, she was arrested after she and her friend confronted Deion, leading to a fight their sons witnessed. She accused Deion of physically abusing her during their marriage and claimed that producers of their former reality show “Primetime Love” witnessed it.

So in 2013, a judge ruled that Deion would have full custody of Shilo and Shedeur but would share custody and conservatorship of their daughter Shelomi, now-21, with Pilar.

Following a court decision to overturn Pilar’s award of $2.2 million, Deion was awarded that amount after suing Pilar for defamation of character. But due to the heated exchanges and how often Deion and Pilar purposefully avoid having contact at their kids games, it’s obvious these two may never be on cordial terms.