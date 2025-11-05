‘He is His Daddy Son’: Shilo Sanders Says HBCUs Have a Secret Recruiting Advantage — and His Answer Caught Everyone Off Guard

‘He is His Daddy Son’: Shilo Sanders Makes Eyebrow-Raising Admission About Black Women, HBCUs, and Athletic Recruits, Fans Say His Remarks Contradict The Sanders’ Men Dating Preference

Shilo Sanders thinks the view on campus is what Historically Black Colleges and Universities need to play up to attract more top athletes to their athletic programs.

The 25-year-old HBCU alum joined the “For The Culture” podcast series at Edward Waters University, where he dished on what helped win him over when he transferred to Jackson State University from the University of South Carolina in 2020.

Shilo Sanders is just like his dad, Deion Sanders, after he reveals the key secret to recruiting football players. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for RAO’s )

‘He Knew Exactly What He Was Doing’: Deion Sanders Fans Trash ‘Agressive’ Texas Tech Ball Boy After Shilo, Shadeur and Deion Jr. Check Him Over Final Touchdown Ball

During the live taping, he was asked, “What unique experience can they share with these recruits to bring them to Edward Waters University, to bring them to an HBCU? What makes that experience unique?”

“You want me to be honest?” asked Shilo. Once encouraged to be “straight up,” the former Jackson State University defensive back unleashed the most unsuspecting advice: “Them HBCU women… You need to take recruits around campus.” His candid and humorous response generated laughter from others involved in the discussion.

According to the middle Sanders child, Shilo’s visit to JSU was an eye-opening experience. “The first day I was on campus, I told my dad, like, ‘Dawg! What’s going on out there?’ It’s a difference.”

Moreover, the fact that male students are outnumbered by female counterparts means fellas may luck up and find their Mrs. while securing a degree.

“You can definitely find a wife, you know, that’s for certain,” he added. Shilo earned a bachelor’s degree from JSU in 2023. He and his younger brother, Shedeur Sanders, played under their father and football coach Deion Sanders for four seasons from 2021 to 202f.

The clip circulated on TikTok, where a viewer agreed with the athlete, saying HBCUs have “the most beautiful women on the planet.” Someone else said, “He is his daddy son,” seemingly alluding to Deion’s affinity for attractive women.

Their dad knows all about encouraging his students after Primetime invited influencer Brittany Renner to speak to his Jackson State players in 2021 about women who “run game” on athletes. He praised her honesty and joked that her advice could’ve made him “$15 million richer.” The viral moment resurfaced after recent scandals involving NBA players and Instagram models proved his warning still hits home.

The NFL Hall of Famer has been married twice — first to Carolyne Chambers, with whom he shares kids Deion Sanders Jr. and Deiondra Sanders, and then, Pilar Sanders, who is the mother of his sons, Shilo, Shedeur, and daughter Shelomi.

Deion was previously engaged to film and television producer Tracey Edmonds when their decade-long relationship ended in 2023.

That same year, the Super Bowl champion took the top coaching gig at the University of Colorado, taking Shilo, Shedeur, and Shelomi with him, though she later transferred to Alabama A&M University. Shilo joined the football team’s roster as a graduate student. He completed two seasons before entering the NFL draft in 2025 with his brother.

Starting Multi Position defensive back for the Colorado Buffalos Shilo Sanders has just revealed in a cryptic social media post that he is dating one of the Buffs beautiful ❄️ 🐰 cheerleaders‼️



However, BL👩🏿‍🦱CK women on social media are not happy and are vowing to boycott Buffs… pic.twitter.com/txQBFzfhfm — #ReclaimD1 (@ReclaimD1) November 5, 2024

A third person commented, “So where’s the wife ?” A fourth individual remarked, “But yet him, his dad, & brothers don’t have FULL blk women I love the sanders family but their gfs are all MIXED!!!”

Karrueche was by Deion Sanders’ side in the hospital as he underwent surgery to have his bladder removed. pic.twitter.com/1m4vVDw5zN — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 28, 2025

Shilo has not commented on his personal life, but rumors suggest past romances with the likes of India Love, NFL cheerleader Kylie Dickson, and content creator Amber Vail, to name a few. Shedeur briefly dated “Euphoria” actress Storm Reid and was most recently rumored to be cozying up to model Jasmine Rae Hammond.

Deion fueled relationships rumors when her revealed Karrueche Tran had been by his side throughout his recovery from bladder cancer. Neither have confirmed the nature of the bond, but fans are convinced their connection is not platonic.