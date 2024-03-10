‘You’ve Always Had a MAN In Your Life’: Deion Sanders Stands By His Daughter Deiondra Amid Her High-Risk Pregnancy and Messy Love Triangle with Jacquees

Nepo baby Deiondra Sanders is about to make her famous dad, Coach Deion “Prime” Sanders, a grandfather. While usually a pregnancy fills an expectant mother with joy, the young woman took to social media to reveal how she has had to make challenging decisions to have her first child amidst controversy swirling around her child’s father and his ex-girlfriend, Dreezy.

Deiondra posted a video and a letter explaining where she is now as a soon-to-be mother, the choices she has made, and her evolution as an adult.

The video begins with the 31-year-old being told by a medical professional that after a fourth attempt at removing her uterine fibroids, she has slim chances of being able to conceive in the future. She was told that if she were able to conceive, her pregnancy would be high-risk and potentially result in a miscarriage. The clip then cuts to Lloyd’s song “Tru” playing as Deiondra reveals her baby bump.

In the accompanying letter, Deiondra shared that she never thought she’d be in this space.

“Even though this was not planned nor expected, this is still something God allowed to happen. I’m not having my baby to keep a man. I am having my baby for all the times I was told I wouldn’t be able to. I’m having my baby for the 4 myomectomy surgeries I have had. I am having my baby for all the years I stayed on birth control even though it gave me breast tumors,” she wrote.

“I’m having my baby for all the Doctors that told me I wouldn’t make it out the first trimester,” she declared. “I’m having a baby for the 7 current fibroids that surrounds my uterus to this day. I’m having a baby for all the high risk moms that was scared everyday thinking they would miscarry. I’m keeping my baby for the 3 Months I continued to bleed everyday after I found out I was pregnant. I’m having this baby to give hope to all the other women that may be in my situation.”

Adding, “No matter what Doctor’s say, GOD HAS THE FINAL SAY!”

Deiondra concluded her message with, “The miracle growing in me is not just a coincidence but a divine blessing.”

One of her strongest supporters is her father, the two-time Super Bowl champion and World Series baseball player.

Deion Sanders Leaves a Message for His Daufhter

“PREACH BABY PREACH, and u having this baby to make me a darn GRANDDADDY even though I’m YOUNG!” Sanders commented under his eldest daughter’s Instagram post. “I Love u baby and I’m glad u said u ain’t having a baby to keep a man. You’ve always had a MAN in your life that u call DADDY & ain’t gon ever ever let u DOWN especially when I’m UP.”

Deiondra thanked Prime, saying, “Haha awww thank you daddy. I love you grand daddy Prime and aww you know it! Amen to that.”

Deiondra is believed to be pregnant by her boyfriend, R&B singer Jacquees. She and the “B.E.D” singer made headlines after allegations of him texting and cheating with his ex-girlfriend Dreezy hit the internet and caused an explosive back-and-forth between the two women online.

The online spat began when Dreezy posted a message on X that stated, “My ex obsessed with me. It’s so cute.”

While no names were mentioned, Deiondra shared a statement on her X profile that Dreezy might have assumed was about her.

“Obsessed is when you still sending underwear with your face on it to the crib,” said Sanders.

This prompted Dreezy to hit back, not only confirming that Jacquees was unfaithful but also revealing to the world that Sanders was expecting a child.

“Obsessed is y’all having a baby on the way but the n—a begging to get me pregnant cus he barely fwu bird brain,” said Dreezy before posting screenshots of text messages sent to her by Jacquees.

“Tf I turn yo n—a down EVERYDAY for yu. And this the thanks I get around this mf,” Dreezy added.

The online back-and-forth between Dreezy and Deiondra continued for days and it seemingly led to Jacquees and the Colorado coach’s daughter briefly calling it quits.

“Coming at me like I can’t go get a real man, a 100 millions dollar n—a tomorrow. B—h the best u can get is Jacquees lol,” Deiondra tweeted. “That n—a lucky I even looked his way. U lucky I even gave u some shine. Y’all Stay in your lane. U got him. And u can have him. Enough is enough.”

Despite it all, Deiondra is still anticipating her “miracle,” and a month after the embarrassing public spectacle, she still has both her daddy and her child’s father in her corner.

Jacquees leaves a message to Deiondra Sanders. @deiondrasanders/Instagram

“I love you and I got you. BLESSINGS OTW THANK YOU JESUSSSS,” Jacquees commented under Deiondra’s pregnancy reveal.

The pair seem to be on much better terms, even vacationing together, according to a recent post on Deiondra’s Instagram page. Their bundle of joy is due in the fall.