‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Footing 90% of the Bills for Estranged Husband Who Seeks Alimony While Living In Their Marital Home Post-Divorce Filing

Reality star and podcast host Rachel Lindsay is finding out that cutting ties with her estranged husband, Bryan Abasolo, comes at a hefty cost to her.

The former lovebirds are in the midst of a divorce that began at the top of the year when “Dr. Abs” filed a petition on New Year’s Day to formally separate after four years of marriage.

The two exes met and became engaged during Lindsay’s season on “The Bachelorette” in 2017. They initially lived in separate cities, with her in Dallas, Texas, and Bryan in Miami, where his chiropractor business was operated. They exchanged vows in 2019, and the following year, he relocated to join his wife in California, where she kicked off her career as a media personality and correspondent for “Extra.”

Now, locked into their divorce process, the former couple is still cooped up together in their married home in Los Angeles due to Abasolo’s limited cash.

Court documents revealed that he wants to maintain his standard of living, which would require his soon-to-be ex-wife to shell out spousal support. In an emergency request for financial assistance, the medical professional claimed at least $75,000 would be needed to cover his legal fees.

He wrote, “I am informed and believe that Rachel has been using our community property monies to pay for her divorce lawyer and forensic accountant while refusing to give me access to any of our community property funds to pay my divorce lawyer, my forensic accountant, or any of my personal expenses.”

The space they occupy is a home worth $2.1 million that was purchased in March 2022, according to The U.S. Sun. The residence boasts 2,100 square feet, an indoor gym, pool, and other desirable attributes. The comfy living Abasolo has experienced has also been at Lindsay’s expense.

His filing alleges that his work at the Beverly Hills Disc & Laser Therapy Center is netting him $1,700 a month, leaving his ex to cover their cost of living. His assets are listed as $781,000 worth of property, his $1,000 wedding band, and $51,000 accumulated across multiple investment accounts.

“Neither of us wants to continue to live together,” he said. “Our current living situation is very awkward and strained. We generally do not even talk to each other and try to avoid each other.” Moreover, the doctor alluded to Lindsay keeping tabs on him via the security system that only she has access to.

“I want to move out of our family residence as soon as possible, but maintaining our standard of living is not financially feasible at this time,” he added. “I placed my career as a chiropractor on hold to move twice for Rachel’s career. These moves were detrimental to my chiropractic business, while Rachel’s income and success as a media personality skyrocketed.”

In her filed response, the “Miss Me With That” author said she seeks to “resolve this matter quietly, without court intervention, by way of a global settlement, which is forthcoming” and that “in the meantime, Bryan continues to reside in Rachel’s home, for which Rachel pays 90% of all expenses.” She is asking a judge to seal information regarding her income out of concern for her safety.

Abasolo announced the divorce on Jan. 2 on Instagram. In part, his post reads, “After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew. My parents have been married forever and I’m a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go.”

He hoped the public statement would prevent blogs from “making up their own reality” of what went wrong in the marriage. Comments were disabled on that post and all others that have been shared except one from Jan. 22 about his foray at the LA fitness expo.

Lindsay briefly acknowledged the split during an episode of her co-host Van Lathan’s podcast, “Higher Learning,” where she said she was taking things “day by day.”

The former attorney faced backlash when she, the first Black bachelorette, fell for a non-Black suitor before millions of viewers.

Ahead of the season 13 premiere, Rachel made it known that the process of finding her forever love was her journey and not to appease those who hoped she would choose a Black man.