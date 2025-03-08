Fans Go Wild as ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Rachel Lindsay Finds Love Again After Being Ordered to Pay ‘Gold Digger Husband’ $500K

Bachelorette” alum Rachel Lindsay is moving forward with her love life after finalizing her divorce from Bryan Abasolo.

A gossip page is reporting that its purported sources close to Lindsay confirm the reality star is dating country star Willie Jones, who recently collaborated on Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” album.

“They’re dating. She’s happy but not rushing anything. He’s a really cool guy, and everyone is happy for her,” the supposed insider said in an interview with Page Six.

The new relationship follows Lindsay’s January divorce settlement, which required her to pay Abasolo a $500,000 equalization payment. He kept their Miami condo and 2021 Honda Accord, while she retained their Los Angeles home and 2023 Porsche Macan.

Rumors have it that Lindsay and Willie Jones began dating late last year when they were spotted together at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball in Los Angeles. The two made another public appearance at Project Angel Food’s Angel Art benefit on Feb. 27, marking Lindsay’s first red carpet event post-divorce. Sources said they looked “cozy,” and friends claim they’ve “never seen her happier.”

Jones has been making waves in the music industry, blending country, R&B, and soul. He first gained popularity on “The X Factor” and has since achieved notable success.

In February 2025, he won two Grammy Awards, celebrated by his collaborator Shining Rae on Instagram. He also delivered a standout performance at the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards in December 2024.

While Lindsay remained tight-lipped about her relationship with Jones at the Project Angel Food event, she did address her divorce: “It’s really great to be on the other side of things, and just sort of out and about.”

She also discussed the financial impact of her split, saying, “No matter what I have to pay —because the number is crazy big — I have peace of mind, and I can move on from it.”

Her divorce from Abasolo turned contentious after his January 2024 filing citing “irreconcilable differences.” Lindsay claimed she learned about it via text message after a conversation where he never mentioned his plans.

A judge ordered Lindsay to pay Abasolo $13,257 in monthly spousal support. Reports stated that Lindsay referred to the payments as “Temp Leech Money” in a bank transfer, which Abasolo reportedly took issue with.

On her “Higher Learning” podcast, Lindsay admitted she made concessions she didn’t want to make.

“My peace of mind is priceless at the end of the day. And I really want to start rebuilding and I want to move forward,” she shared.

Lindsay, who made history as the first Black “Bachelorette” in 2017, acknowledged that the divorce changed her perspective on marriage.

“I wouldn’t get married without a prenup,” she stated. “But I don’t know. It’s, like, changed my whole perspective on everything. I don’t even know if I would get married again.”

Lindsay and Abasolo met on “The Bachelorette,” got engaged on the finale, and married in August 2019. They had no prenuptial agreement, a decision Lindsay now regrets. As her career flourished with roles on “Extra” and multiple podcasts, she reportedly covered 90 percent of their expenses after Abasolo moved his chiropractic practice to Los Angeles in 2021.

Despite the rocky divorce, Lindsay appears ready to move on.

One Page Six reader commented, “Nice to see you move on. Be where you are accepted. Wishing the best to you.”

Another added, “Best wishes Rachel.”

However, not all reactions were supportive.

One critic tweeted, “For his sake I hope @TheRachLindsay is being real this time. She seems calculated & doesn’t make decisions from the heart, unlike some of her BN peers like Vanessa & Clare. She does things just to do it, no authenticity or passion. Never felt the love between her & Bryan either.”

For his sake I hope @TheRachLindsay is being real this time. She seems calculated & doesn’t make decisions from the heart, unlike some of her BN peers like Vanessa & Clare. She does things just to do it, no authenticity or passion. Never felt the love between her & Bryan either. — La_Truth (@truth_la) March 4, 2025

On Facebook, reactions were similarly mixed.

“I am glad she divorced her gold digger husband. I am glad to see she is dating country star Willie Jones,” one person wrote. Another added, “That’s Awesome. He’s more her type.”

But not everyone was convinced.

“Did these folks ever stay single for a while? They are not good role models,” another commenter questioned.

Despite financial setbacks and public scrutiny, Lindsay’s budding relationship with Jones marks a fresh start. While she may have reconsidered marriage, she appears to have found happiness again, proving that unexpected endings can lead to new beginnings.