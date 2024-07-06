‘He’s a Whole Doctor’: Rachel Lindsay’s Estranged Husband Bryan Abasolo Denies Demands $16K In Spousal Support, Denies She Was Shocked to Learn of Divorce Via Text

The first Black “Bachelorette,” Rachel Lindsay, and her estranged husband, Bryan Abasolo, tied the knot in 2019 after meeting and falling in love on the ABC series.

However, after less than five years, the couple have split, and Abasolo wants his wife to continue supporting him financially.

Reality star and podcast host Rachel Lindsay’s estranged husband, Bryan Abasolo, is seeking spousal support amid divorce. (Photo: @rachlindsay/Instagram; thebryanabasolo/Instagram)

Court documents filed in June by the 44-year-old chiropractor state that he wants to maintain his standard of living, which would require his soon-to-be ex-wife to provide spousal support. In an emergency request for financial assistance, Abasolo claimed he needs at least $75,000 to cover his legal fees.

He wrote, “I am informed and believe that Rachel has been using our community property monies to pay for her divorce lawyer and forensic accountant while refusing to give me access to any of our community property funds to pay my divorce lawyer, my forensic accountant, or any of my personal expenses.”

The chiropractor claims he makes only $16,000 a year, which is not enough to support himself.

Lindsay says he is lying, claiming that if what he says is true he would actually be around the same amount as a fast-food worker makes.

She further asked the courts to deny his alimony request, stating he has an “ability and opportunity to generate income,” which should “enable him to support himself.”

“Bryan claims to earn so little income that if he worked a 40 hour week and was paid minimum wage in Los Angeles County, he would more than double his reported earnings,” the filing claims.

While the member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. rejects the amount that her husband submitted to the court, she does not deny she has been the one footing the bill in their relationship.

According to Lindsay, the two continue to live together in the marital home worth $2.1 million, but she is the only one making sure it does not go into foreclosure.

“Since we separated, I have paid 100% of the mortgage, property taxes, homeowner’s insurance, maintenance and repairs, utilities, and costs to care for our pets….on Bryan’s behalf while he refuses to vacate my home,” the attorney-turned-author claims. “Except for paying our gardener and 50% of our housekeeping costs, Bryan continues to reside in my house without contributing any funds to the carrying costs.”

In her filing, Lindsay offered $9,882 a month, which Abasolo dismissed, seeking the full $16K plus each month because he makes less than a McDonald’s worker. The court filing showed Lindsay claim the “marital standard of living was nowhere near as glamorous as Bryan portrays it to be. In fact, we rarely saw each other or even lived together during our brief marriage.”

Rachel Lindsay met that man on the bachelorette and married him without a prenup????? Sister??? You're a whole damn lawyer!!!! Paying 10k a month to a HwHite man???? pic.twitter.com/VG54V8QEyn — Claudia Tiedemann (@Felicity_M2) July 4, 2024

The two met in 2017 during season 13 of the reality dating show. Lindsay had been selected as the lead love interest for the show after previously appearing on season 21 of ‘The Bachelor.”

Abasolo emerged as her final choice, but years after their wedding, he filed for divorce. Lindsay revealed that her husband informed her about his decision via text message, not in person.

“Approximately 30 minutes after he left the house, he sent me a text message that simply read ‘Hey … I just wanted to let you know that I officially filed,'” Lindsay, 39, claims.

“Dr. Abs” filed for divorce on Jan. 2, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Lindsay has an estimated net worth of between $1 million and $2 million, while her estranged husband’s net worth reputedly is between $1 million and $1.5 million.

Abasolo believes Lindsday making a PR stunt of their breakup and divorce due to its public attention and said she was not shocked or surprised by his divorce filing as she claimed.

In purported text messages, he confessed to her his inability to communicate, stating, “I’m sorry for not replying to your text but honestly, I don’t really want to be on the receiving end of your wordsmithing anymore.”

He continued, “I don’t want to be here any longer than I have to. I want to regain some aspect of my self-respect back.”

Abasolo added that he wanted to avoid any “additional friction” and demanded the “presence of a neutral party” in the messages.

Fans wondered if race was the difference that he could not reconcile with Lindsay. After all, many wanted her to date and marry a man of color. But many believe he was plotting against her the entire time.

“He’s playing chess. As a lawyer, she should’ve known to legally protect herself,” wrote one person in The Neighborhood Talk’s comment section, in regard to the former pair not having a prenup.

In disbelief that Abasolo was in financial distress, one person wrote, “So he’s a whole Doctor and his monthly expenses surpasses his physicians salary and he needs an additional $16k… whew the audacity!!”

A third added, “He had this planned since day one…”