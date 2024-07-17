‘Married Him Without a Prenup?’: ‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Ordered to Pay Spousal Support After Doctor Ex-Husband Claims He Only Makes $16K a Year

Things just got uglier for former Miss “Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay after she was ordered to pay her ex-husband, Bryan Abasolo, a five-figure payout in spousal support.

The two reality stars met and got engaged after he won her heart on Lindsay’s season on “The Bachelorette” as the first Black bachelorette on the ABC series. However, they’ve been battling it out in court after filing a divorce petition on Jan. 2 after only four years of marriage.

Rachel Lindsay’s estranged husband, Bryan Abasolo is being granted spousal support amid their divorce. (Photos: @rachlindsay/Instagram, @thebryanabasolo/Instagram)

They continued dating after the show ended despite living in separate cities, Lindsay residing in Dallas and Abasolo in Miami, where his chiropractor business is located. He later relocated with her to California, where Lindsay’s career as a media personality and television correspondent for “Extra” began.

Since the divorce filing, they’ve reportedly had a “very awkward and strained” living arrangement, residing under the same roof due to Abasolo’s claim that he was limited on cash after placing his career “on hold to move” not once but twice for Lindsay’s. As previously reported, “Dr. Abs” insisted his annual income was $16K and his business had been impacted due to the move.

The family man who once claimed it was a “difficult decision to part ways and start anew” demanded spousal support and for his estranged wife to cover his legal fees in the divorce. According to court documents shared by People, Abasolo will receive $13,257 a month from Lindsay, starting July 15. There is no end date listed on their agreement and he will receive an additional $20,000 to pay his legal fees by Sept. 3.

Abasolo initially requested $16,000 each month plus $75,000 for his legal fees and refused to leave the home where Lindsay paid 90 percent of the bills and expenses. She initially offered $9,882 a month because he makes less than a McDonald’s worker, which he dismissed. The “Higher Learning” podcast host also claimed that she had been notified of the divorce via text, which he disputes.

Still the judge’s ruling ordering Lindsay to pay her ex-husband spousal support has come as a shock to many, considering her background.

One person wrote on X, “How #RachelLindsay, her dad a Federal Judge-both of the legal profession-not have a prenuptial agreement w/ a man she married minutes off tv!?”

Another said, “Rachel Lindsay met that man on the bachelorette and married him without a prenup????? Sister??? You’re a whole damn lawyer!!!! Paying 10k a month to a HwHite man????”

A third added, “Once again I am livid on Rachel Lindsay’s behalf like wtf she does not deserve this.”

Bryan Abasolo is an example of why you have to be careful who you marry. A grown ass “man” that’s lazy. Bums do not have ANY type of shame when it comes to leeching off people. I hope Rachel Lindsay is able to move on without having to find his lifestyle for much longer. #prenup — Rickey Wax (@waxxdoll) July 4, 2024

A few believe Abasolo is not telling the truth and is hiding some of his assets. One person wrote, “Spousal maintenance needs to be eliminated under the law. It’s an archaic system that expects one person to be financially dependent upon the other. I’m sure he has his own income.”

“Actions have consequences. It’s called paying taxes for choosing the white guy over all the other black men who were there,” said another individual. “I bet, none of these black guys would’ve asked her for spousal support. Just saying. Same thing with Halle Berry.”

Final details on their settlement will be revealed in court in September.