Kevin Hart’s Wild Greek Getaway Derailed by Ex-Friend’s Latest Lawsuit Over 2017 Cheating Scandal

Eniko Hart and her husband, Kevin Hart, appear to be unbothered after the comedian was sued yet again over his 2017 cheating scandal.

Kevin is being dragged back into court after being sued by his former friend of 15 years for falsifying evidence in the infamous extortion case, involving a tape of the entertainer cheating on his wife when she was pregnant with their first child.

Eniko Hart (L) caught in the rapture as her husband Kevin Hart faces yet another lawsuit from former friend J.T. Jackson (R) over his 2017 cheating scandal. (Photos: @enikohart/Instagram; @jtactionjackson/Instagram)

J.T. Jackson was arrested and charged with extortion, attempted selling stolen property and other charges after being accused of leaking the video of Hart and a woman named Montia Sabbag, who also sued Hart and Jackson for emotional distress and invasion of privacy in 2019.

Her attorney, Lisa Bloom claimed that cameras secretly took “bedroom images” and a recorded video of her and Hart in a hotel suite in Las Vegas. Sabbag’s $60 million federal suit was dismissed in 2020 and again without prejudice in June 2023, but could be refiled.

After a four-year battle and Jackson maintaining his innocence since 2018, the criminal case against Jackson was dismissed in court. Hart later apologized to his wife and to the public for stepping out on his second marriage. The extortion charge was dropped in 2019.

But according to documents filed in Jackson’s new lawsuit obtained by Page Six on Wednesday, July 10, Hart was expected to address “the incident” using particular language from a “meticulously negotiated” settlement Hart signed in July 2021 — months after Kevin and Eniko welcomed their second child, a daughter, Kaori.

The “Ride Along” star was supposed to declare that Jackson “is not guilty and had nothing to do with it,” claims Jackson. Instead, Hart announced that Jackson was found “not guilty” because “those charges had been dropped against him.”

Jackson, who is also a comedian and actor, claims that by not defending Jackson more forcefully Hart allowed his former friend’s career and reputation to be destroyed and he’s had trouble booking acting gigs ever since.

He said Hart’s claim that someone sent him an email demanding 20 bitcoin in return for not releasing the video led to his 2018 arrest. But Jackson said it was completely “fabricated.” Kevin’s legal team had allegedly sent the mentioned email to prosecutors and used as the basis for Jackson’s 2018 arrest. Jackson claims it was created in May 2019 using Microsoft Word.

In his suit he states, “It was not a genuine email sent on the date claimed.”

“Hart’s failure to uphold the contractual obligations has negatively affected [Jackson’s] professional life and financial security.”

Jackson is seeking $12 million in damages and to go to trial, due to Kevin’s actions causing him “significant mental health struggles.”

A day after the criticism online, Hart’s wife took to Instagram to share a video of spiritual influencer Albaner C. Eugene Jr., who often shares encouraging videos about faith and the word of God.

Eniko Hart and husband Kevin Hart (left) may be turning to inspiration from influencer Albaner C. Eugene Jr. (center) as the comedian faces yet another lawsuit over his 2017 cheating scandal, this time from his former friend J.T. Jackson (right). (Photos: @enikohart/Instagram;,@jtactionjackson/Instagram)

“Here’s what I’ve learned. Not everything needs an immediate reaction,” he said in the clip shared on Eniko’s Instagram story before reading a Bible passage from James 1:19.

“Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry.’ The Bible does not say don’t speak. The Bible says be slow to speak, and while you’re listening with understanding ears to really perceive and understand the situations and listen to God,” Eugene Jr. said.

Eugene Jr. continued, “Don’t allow your mouth to say something you regret but let your posture be God speak to me.”

Hart appears unbothered as well posting a reel featuring clips of him and his wife dancing during his birthday celebration in Greece. In the comments, one person said, “Bro heard he was being sued and posted this.” Another wrote, “Kevin was really enjoying him and your wife is sooo stunning.”

Regarding the video that allegedly shows Hart and Sabbag having sex, Sabbag also sued Jackson as well for recording “without her knowledge or consent, while she was engaged in private, consensual sexual relations with Hart,” USA Today reports.

She believed that Hart and Jackson conspired together to record and release the video to build publicity about his “Irresponsible Tour,” which happened around the same time as the video’s release in 2017.

After the incident, Hart apologized in an Instagram video, taking responsibility for placing himself “in an environment where only bad things can happen.” He added, “I’m also not going to allow a person to have financial gain off of my mistakes, and in this particular situation that was what was attempted. … I’d rather ’fess up to my mistakes.”

Eniko kept quiet for a while about the scandalous tape until Hart’s Netflix special “Don’t F–k This Up” in 2019.

“You publicly humiliated me,” she said on video in the docuseries while shedding tears about the scandal that nearly ruined her marriage. “I just kept saying, ‘How the f–k did you let that happen?’”

Watching Kevin Hart new stand up 🤦🏾‍♀️ like just because he filed for divorce doesn’t mean he didn’t fuck up! & ppl are saying “again” cause HE literally told us he cheated in his 1st marriage, in his stand up, no one knew that til he said it, does he not remember the shit he say pic.twitter.com/8C8n0tRijN — LeBrona 👑 (@Tee_aww_knee) April 6, 2019

As of last year, the “Lift” actor has now refused to return to Las Vegas without his wife. Fans suspected he cheated again in December 2023, after Eniko shared a cryptic message that read, “The level of ‘idgaf’ I reached this year is crazy.”

The couple got married in 2016 and Eniko was accused of dating Hart during the tail end of his marriage to his ex-wife, Torrei Hart. Kevin openly admitted to cheating on her when they were together from 2003 to 2011. He and Torrei share two children: Heaven Hart, 19, and Hendrix Hart, 16.