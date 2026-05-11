‘Cooked Him’: Katt Williams Tried to Smooth Things Over with Kevin Hart After Tom Brady’s Roast Pile-On, but Fans Say Something Is Still Off

Kevin Hart, 46, was in the hot seat as celebrities and his industry friends took turns ripping into the comedian.

For once, the Philadelphia native had to sit and take the jokes, no pun intended, during Netflix’s “The Roast of Kevin Hart.” Host Shane Gillis kept the laughter heavy amongst the Los Angeles crowd.

However, it was two surprise performers who dominated the online conversation with respective takedowns of the “Ride Along” actor.

Iconic comedians Katt Williams and Kevin Hart settle their beef during a Netflix roast. (Photos credit: kattwilliams/Instagram; kevinhart4real/Instagram)

Tom Brady, 48, had an early crack at Hart.

To start the night, the seven-time Super Bowl champion got the chance for revenge on the funnyman for being targeted at 2024’s “The Roast of Tom Brady,” which was co-produced by Hart’s Hartbeat Productions.

Brady forced Hart to relive one of the darkest periods in his life, the drug-fueled night in Las Vegas in August 2017, when he cheated on his then-pregnant wife, Eniko Hart.

’All Lies Will Be Exposed’: 5 of the Boldest Predictions from Katt Williams’ Club Shay Shay Interview That We’re Still Waiting to Come True

Kevin Hart Claimed Drugs Ruined Katt Williams’ Career and Reputation. Williams Claims He was ‘Scared Straight’ By Addicts

“I do have a few words for you before I return to my affairs in Las Vegas. Oh, wait, I’m talking about affairs in Las Vegas,” Brady quipped. “Was that off? Not supposed to talk about affairs in Vegas? I think I broke another rule. F–k it. I talked about it.”

The retired NFL star went further to rub the years-long scandal into Kevin’s face while blatantly flirting with Eniko, 41.

“I’m too classy to go after your beautiful wife. Or am I?” Brady added.

Tom Brady showed up for revenge at The Roast of Kevin Hart. #KevinHartRoast pic.twitter.com/usaH8MHIVs — Netflix (@netflix) May 11, 2026

The camera quickly cut to Eniko, who was seated in the audience, as Brady mouthed, “What’s up?” This came after Hart took shots at Brady divorcing his ex-wife, model Gisele Bündchen, at the 2024 roast.

Brady waited two years to get his payback. But this year’s roast saw an even longer-standing feud come to a head when Katt Williams, 52, took the stage at California’s Kia Forum.

With that history of deep-rooted friction, many viewers were stunned to see Williams show up at Hart’s roast. The Ohio native rocked the room with an opening punchline that took a jab at their long-standing beef.

“Hello, Kevin,” Williams began with a purposely dry tone. A deadpanned Hart responded, “Hello, Katt.” He then continued, “I’m surprised they invited me. That’s how little star power you have. They had to start inviting your enemies.”

He made several points from his internet-breaking interview with Shannon Sharpe, where he called Hart an industry “plant.”

Once Williams finished his laugh-inducing set, the mood shifted from lighthearted bitterness to unexpected reconciliation. At that moment, Hart offered an olive branch to his longtime tormentor.

“Katt, we have an opportunity, in real time, this is on live television, to put our f–king beef behind us,” said the “Funny AF” executive producer.

Kevin Hart and Katt Williams squash their beef #kevinhartroast pic.twitter.com/Ho08CKYl9j — Netflix (@netflix) May 11, 2026

He declared himself a fan of Williams before the two comedy icons hugged to a standing ovation from the live crowd and the guests on the dais.

A clip of Williams’ roast routine hit social media, and fans volunteered their own jokes at Hart’s expense. In particular, the on-stage peace accord was met with just as much ridicule as elation.

Some couldn’t tell if the “beef” was really over if he Williams got another stage to roast his predecessors.

“Cooked him so much he begged for [a] truce,” wrote a person on X in reaction to Williams slamming Hart for around seven minutes. A second person tweeted, “Hope y’all understand every joke he said was true.”

One Hart fan had mixed feelings about Williams being on the show, writing, “Kevin can take it for sure. I would have never invited my biggest haters to roast me live in front of millions.”

Many posters were not buying that Williams was ready to move on. For instance, someone suggested, “Katt told the jokes but didn’t laugh. Bro has no plan to squash the beef.”

Williams has been trolling Hart for over a decade. As early as 2014, the “Friday After Next” cast member was calling his fellow “Wild ‘n Out” alum a “b—h” in an interview with TMZ.

The rivalry went nuclear in January 2024 when Hart was among the many comedians who felt the unfiltered wrath of Williams during his “Club Shay Shay” appearance.

In contrast, some fans were happy to see the stand-up giants at least embrace each other following years of bad blood. One tweet read, “Wait, the ending was kinda beautiful.” Another individual simply expressed, “Lovely.”

Whether the personal animosity between Hart and Williams is over for good will play out in the coming months and years, but professional competition will likely remain. Netflix has been the home for both superstars’ recent comedy specials.

Katt’s “The Last Report” debuted in February 2026 and racked up a reported 7.1 million views in its first week. In comparison, Kevin’s “Acting My Age” from November 2025 reportedly had 9.2 million viewers in its opening week.

Netflix’s “The Roast of Tom Brady” generated around 2 million views in its initial 24-hour run and a total of 13.8 million views in week one. The viewership numbers for “The Roast of Kevin Hart” are expected to be announced in the coming days.