‘Regina Regretting This’: Fans Zoom In on Regina Hall’s Face After Tony Hinchcliffe’s Kevin Hart Joke Takes a Wild Turn

Regina Hall and Kevin Hart are well acquainted with each other following a more than 20-year-long co-working relationship.

After filming nine different projects together, their rapport with each other has blossomed off-screen into a playful, jocular friendship.

When the two comedic actors are in the same room and not filming, teasing each other is almost guaranteed. Beneath the jokes, though, there’s still clear love and respect between them — even if the playful jabs occasionally go a little too far.

Regina Hall causes concern after fans notice she looks off at Kevin Hart’s roasting event. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images.)

Last March, Hart surprised Hall with flowers and hugs while guest co-hosting “Today with Jenna and Friends.” The playful reunion quickly turned shady when Hall recalled him joking on set about her “scantily clad” look, telling crew members to “get a robe so Regina can cover up her sandbags” — a jab at her chest.

This time around, though, it looked like Hall may have finally gotten him back.

Their established banter and friendship made it more shocking that Hall seemed unamused at Hart’s special night on Sunday May, 10.

Netflix hosted “The Roast of Kevin Hart,” where the comedians’ close celebrity friends had the opportunity to make jabs at him.

‘Wigs In Best Man Is Giving Tyler Perry Studios’: Fans Trash Regina Hall’s ‘Bad’ Wigs In ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters,’ Actress Responds

‘Kevs Been Waiting His Whole Lifetime’: Kevin Hart Has Fans In Stitches After Slapping the Rock In Tortilla Challenge

Everyone from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to Tom Brady to Lizzo was there. Even his nemesis and comedic peer Katt Williams made a surprise appearance after Hall, and they seemed to bury the hatchet in front of the audience.

But what many viewers noticed most was Hall’s troubled facial expression throughout the night.

At times, people saw that the “Girls Trip 2” star was not smiling, even if the room was filled with laughter. Some even thought her visage showed signs of her being annoyed or angry with certain jokes.

One person who noticed this wrote a caption on X with a video of Tony Hinchcliffe’s set roasting Hart. In it, the controversial comedian made racial jokes such as “The Black community is so proud of you right now George Floyd is looking up at us all laughing so hard that he can’t breathe.”

Ppl were wondering why Regina Hall looked like she didn’t want to be there. this could be a reason… https://t.co/Q8oNdwBuvW — 🙂‍↕️ (@toohot4handles) May 11, 2026

“Ppl were wondering why Regina Hall looked like she didn’t want to be there. This could be a reason,” said one person who posted the joke on X.

NBA player Draymond Green, who was seated in the audience, came to the podium to share his joke about Chelsea Handler, who is notorious for dating Black men.

He said, “I never have, and never will, smash Chelsea Handler. I’m Draymond Green. I don’t hit threes.”

Even though, Handler was laughing quite vibrantly, Hall — who was sitting right next to her — barely cracked a smile.

“Regina Hall doesn’t seem to appreciate that roast,” said one person on X who saw Hall’s face.

Another observer noticed, “I’ve noticed that every time Regina Hall is mentioned they skip right past on roasting her. #KevinHartRoast.”

It seems that everyone got the memo not to play with Hall, who sat on stage looking poised and beautiful without even smiling.

Someone else responded, “She was added last minute so they didn’t really have time to write jokes for her. Also what can you really say about her? She’s the only star on that stage lol.”

Even when Hart extended the “olive branch” to Williams, Hall sat down before everyone next to her in the section did.

“Why is REGINA HALL UPSET,” asked a X-user who noticed this. Another said, “Regina regretting this.”

A clip from her ‘Roast’ set was reshared on social media, showing part of a joke where Hall said Hart’s deceased mother, Nancy Hart, was communicating messages for her to tell Hart.

In part of it, she said, “Last thing Miss Nancy says is, ‘Thank you all for being here to celebrate with my son. I love you, Kevin Hart. Have fun on your big night. And now — oh — I have to get back to Michael Clarke Duncan who’s been a deep green mile in this p-ssy for the past three months.”

Hart says, “What the f-ck?” while the rest of the room erupts.

Regina Hall didn’t just roast Kevin Hart, she lowkey applied for CFO of the Hart Empire and got the job on the spot.

A true menace with a mic 😂🎤@netflix pic.twitter.com/agKFxs872P — GlobePulses (@GlobePulses) May 11, 2026

It’s not clear if Hall has seen the feedback about her facial expressions online, as she has yet to make a response about it. Hart has also not commented on it.