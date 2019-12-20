Kevin Hart Releases Trailer for Netflix Doc, Shows Wife Eniko Parrish Crying Over His Infidelity

In 2017 Kevin Hart was involved in a cheating scandal while his wife Eniko Parrish was pregnant. And it’s something that will be covered in his upcoming Netflix docuseries “Don’t F–k This Up.”

Some may recall that Hart cheated with a woman named Montia Sabbag at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and it was caught in a video that eventually got leaked.

A new trailer for the Netflix docuseries “Don’t F–k This Up” about Kevin Hart (right) shows his wife Eniko Parrish (left) crying over his cheating scandal. (Photo: Leon Bennett/WireImage via Getty Images)

Later on, reports surfaced that said Hart’s former friend Jonathan Todd Jackson planted a camera in the room where the tryst took place, and he was accused of doing it to extort the comedian.

But Hart circumvented that by coming clean in an Instagram video that he posted on Sept. 16, 2017.

“I made a bad error in judgment,” he said in that old clip. “I put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen and they did. … I’m also not going to allow a person to have financial gain off of my mistakes, and in this particular situation that was what was attempted. … I’d rather ’fess up to my mistakes.”

In the docuseries, Parrish can be seen shedding tears over the scandal and expressing consternation. “You publicly humiliated me,” she said on camera. “I just kept saying, ‘How the f–k did you let that happen?’”

The release also goes into the controversy surrounding Hart stepping down late last year from hosting the 2019 Oscars.

The move came after some old homophobic tweets of Hart’s resurfaced from 2010, and it seemed that many were trying to force the “Night School” actor to apologize for them after he’d already conceded they were offensive. Hart also said he’d grown since those tweets.

“Don’t F–k This Up” will be a six-part series and is scheduled for a Dec. 27 release date.