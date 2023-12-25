Kevin Hart Suspected of Cheating Again After Wife Eniko Hart Shares Cryptic Post Years After Public Cheating Scandal

Eniko Hart, wife of blockbuster movie star and comedian Kevin Hart, has hopped on Instagram to share a message with her 3.4 million followers. Hours before the Christmas holiday, the Jamaican-American beauty shared a cryptic message, sparking speculation among many that her husband may have been unfaithful once again.

Kevin Hart is suspected of cheating on his wife, Eniko Hart, years after public cheating scandal. (Photo: @enikohart/Instagram)

On Dec. 24, Eniko shared a post on her Instagram story that read, “The level of ‘idgaf’ I reached this year is crazy.”

Immediately, once the post began circulating on social media via Hollywood Unlocked, the conjecture started bubbling.

“Lawwwwd that midget done cheated again sis,” one person joked, as another said, “Kevin still cheating I see.”

However, were not shocked, referencing the old adage, “How you got him is how you’ll lose him, sis.” A third person brought up Hart’s first wife writing, “We waiting to see what @torreihart says.”

Eniko Hart shares an interesting post, sparking speculations that her husband, Kevin Hart, has cheated again. (Photo: @enikohart/Instagram

Kevin was married to Torrei Hart from 2003 to 2011. From this former union, they had two children: Heaven Hart, 18, and Hendrix Hart, 16.

He has openly admitted to cheating on Torrei, who has often stated that she believes Kevin cheated on her with Eniko. This notion was fueled by an Instagram post Eniko shared in 2017, stating that she had been with Kevin for eight years, even though at the time he had only been divorced from his first wife for six years.

In response to the post, Torrei said to TMZ, “Numbers don’t lie.”

But fans can’t forget the damage created by the old and the new cheating rumors, calling what they claim has happened to Eniko “karma.”

One person commented, “Her husband cheated on her while being pregnant he humiliated her and she still stayed with him” and another said similarly, “Karma spend the block rib.”

Others noted that this was not the first time, if rumors are true, that Kevin cheated on her.

“He already cheated on her once …in that car right? He was prob cheating more than that! And them assistants know everything,” a comment read.

One of Hart’s former assistants, Miesha Shakes, recently down with popular gossip personality Tasha K to address claims about her former boss cheating on his wife.

She claims the first cheating scandal happened in Las Vegas, where so many of Hart’s trysts happened. Many recall that Hart was caught in a leaked video cheating with a woman named Montia Sabbag at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

There was speculation that Hart’s former friend Jonathan Todd J.T. Jackson planted a camera in the room where the tryst took place. Jackson was later accused of trying to extort the comedian but the case was dismissed and Hart circumvented that by coming clean about his infidelity in an Instagram video he posted on Sept. 16, 2017.

Hart recently promised he would never return to Sin City without his wife to show he was no longer cheating.

Shakes claims the woman was allegedly pregnant, before speaking of another scandal that took place “in the office.”

“She pregnant again?,” asked Tasha K for clarity, to which Shakes responded, “Correct with her second baby.”

Shakes said she once told Eniko, “Kevin is cheating with a girl named Mixed Morgan. She’s his flight attendant. She’s on his planes.”

She then got out of her seat to show Tasha K Morgan’s profile on Instagram, which includes images of her in a bikini or on a plane.

Kevin Hart’s former assistant alleges he cheated on his wife, Eniko, (R) with a woman (L) who was his flight attendant. (Photos: @connormorgan/Instagram; @enikohart/Instagram)

Kevin and Eniko got married in 2016 and have had two children during their union: Kenzo Kash Hart, 6, and Kaori Mai Hart, 3.

In 2019, Eniko cried as she talked about finding out her husband cheated in a clip from the third episode of his Netflix docuseries, “Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up.”

“How I found out was a DM. I don’t know who it was. They sent me an edited video of Kevin and, you know, another woman.” she recalled.

Adding, “I was pregnant at that time, I was about seven or eight months pregnant. I was having breakfast; I opened my phone and immediately I just lost it. I called him, I’m crying, I’m like pissed. Right then and there, I kept saying, ‘How the f— did you let that happen?’”

Some people believe Eniko is staying with Kevin for the kids and the money. However, that is only speculation, as neither has come forward to say whether or not the comments are wrong.