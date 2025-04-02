‘Something Is Off’: Steve Harvey’s Unrecognizable Look in ‘Sleek’ New Suit Sparks Concern as Fans Say He Looks ‘Sick’

Steve Harvey is stepping into season 27 of “Family Feud” looking better than ever. However, his dapper appeal in forthcoming episodes of the games how might take some viewers by surprise, judging by reactions to an April 1 Instagram post that showcased one of the comedian’s wardrobe selections.

Harvey, 68, was photographed in a custom brown leather Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria suit. His stylist, Elly Karamoh, snapped the image of the comedian in his dressing room. Harvey also wore a white shirt, black tie, black shoes, and black sunglasses in the candid fashion moment.

Steve Harvey flexing his latest suit in new post has fans concerned about his look. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

“The clothing budget is through the stratosphere and I’m here for it. Looking sharp Mr. Harvey,” an impressed fan commented.

Another wrote, “That’s my uncle looking like freshly made bread,” while several others swooned over the well-dressed gentleman, calling him “smooth,” “sleek,” and “the biggest stepper.”

However, one concerned person typed, “He look sick.” Moreover, for several others on Facebook, he looked, “nice but…something’s off” was a common reaction.

“Crap you better not be next, we just lost Val Kilmer,” said another on April 2, the day after actor Val Kilmer, 65, passed away from pneumonia following a lengthy battle with throat cancer.

More people half-jokingly said, “U look like a Steve Harvey gold statue” and “Unk out here looking like one of them wax figures.”

While “The Original Kings of Comedy” headliner has an entertainment career spanning 30-plus years, he has yet to be immortalized in wax form.

The host extraordinaire previously joked with audience members about his absence from the Madame Tussauds museum. He humorously explained, “They don’t have enough wax for my lips. They got no way to hold these on my head.”

The author of “Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man” is all too familiar with his appearance being a talking point. In the past, Harvey revealed that his mother told him, “’You not gon’ be attractive when you grow up’” because “’We don’t have attractive men in this family. … Go in there and look at your daddy.’”

To make up for what he may have lacked in attractiveness, Harvey learned how to dress and made having a mustache his signature, whether he had a high-top fade or bald head.