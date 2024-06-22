‘Savannah Gonna Snatch Her Up’: Savannah James May Need To ‘Put Hands On’ Larsa Pippen as Another Flirty Story About Her and Son Bronny James Circulates, Fans Say

Social media users think it may be time Savannah James and Larsa Pippen have a woman-to-woman chat.

New unfounded rumors that Larsa, the former wife of Chicago Bulls dream team player Scottie Pippen, has her sights set on linking up Bronny James, 19, are circulating again. This time around, the false narrative is being spread by parody Twitter account NBA Centel in a post stating, “Larsa Pippen says she is crushing on Ronny James.”

Bronny James and his mom Savannah James (left) are brushing off fan reaction to a parody story about Larsa Pippen (right) setting her sights on the 19-year-old. (Photos: @bronny/Instagram, mrs_savannahrj/Instagram)

Almost immediately after the mock story was published, vitriol for Larsa was observed in the hundreds of reactions, many from commenters — apparently clueless about satire — who said it was only a matter of time before Savannah would have to step in.

“We gone stand w Savannah when she put hands on her. Just saying that now,” wrote a James family supporter. Another user tweeted, “Savannah gonna snatch her up” with certainty.

A third individual commented, “I doubt Bronny interested but even so Savannah and Bron shutting that down real quick. Larsa just wants her name in the news.” While a fourth person wrote, “We gotta pray for Scottie Pippen Jr…D—n shame he can’t even invite his momma to his games because he gotta worry about her smashing teammates.”

Larsa, 49, was caught in the fray of a salacious story in 2020 that alleged the then-Sierra Canyon high school basketball player was shooting his shot at the much older woman in her Instagram DMs.

At the time, Savannah addressed the hearsay in her Instagram Story. “With everything going on in the world right now, this is the s–t y’all talking about. At the end of the day y’all are talking about a minor. I don’t care what type of ‘celebrity’ y’all think he is, he’s a child and the bulls—t needs to stop. Y’all got the right one.”

Her husband LeBron James also made it clear that he was not taking the pandering for clicks at his son’s expense lightly. “Uh-oh y’all f—ked with the wrong one now! Good luck, it won’t be cute!”

The story, which appeared on Black Sports Online, shared that Bronny also liked some of Larsa’s photographs.

The content was deleted from the site amid the inappropriate claims, but not before the aspiring NBA athlete attempted to clarify what actually unfolded on the social app. “I liked one of my best friends moms picture y’all are jus childish.”

Larsa also shut down the conversation when she tweeted, “Some of these stories are so disgusting the fact that my sons friend can’t like my pics without some ppl writing some weirdo s—t is crazy.”

She also threatened to sue the outlet for spreading lies. However, at the time of this report, it seems as though none of the involved parties are giving the story any public attention.

Larsa was last romantically linked to Marcus Jordan, a son of Michael Jordan. The couple who shared a 16-year age gap broke up earlier this year after two years of an on-and-off relationship.