‘Prison Can’t Do a Damn Thing for Him’: Delonte West Sparks Concern from Fans After He Was Found Overdosing While Attempting to Evade Arrest

Concerned fans are sending prayers after hearing that former Dallas Mavericks player Delonte West has once again landed in police custody, according to police in Northern Virginia.

On June 6, the X account @DCNewsLive tweeted, “A man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after being found unresponsive on Fairchild Dr in Groveton. The man, who had a warrant, had been initially chased on foot by Fairfax County Police and collapsed; Narcan was administered.”

The Fairfax County Police Department tells TMZ they were attempting to serve a warrant to the 40-year-old when he took off on foot. They briefly lost sight of him, and when they discovered West, he was unresponsive, seemingly suffering from an overdose. Narcan was admitted at the scene; however, according to officials, it “did not have the desired effect,” and West was taken to a nearby hospital where a second dose was administered.

West was later booked in the Fairfax County Detention Center in Virginia, where he has been charged with resisting arrest and violating the conditions of his release. He’s currently being held on bond and expected to see the judge on June 7.

Former Dallas Mavericks guard Delonte West has been arrested again in while apparently under the influence of drugs. (Photos: Harry How/Getty Images, Fairfax County Police Department)

Upon the release of West’s alarming mugshot, the troubled former athlete looked disheveled as he apparently struggled to keep his eyes open. Fans couldn’t help but feel empathetic for the former NBA star.

“The fall of Delonte West is one of the saddest stories. We already know that there needs to be so much focus on Mental health, but we also need permanent treatment facilities. As someone who suffers greatly from mental health issues, I truly empathize with him,” shared a fan.

“Praying for Delonte forever,” another fan said.

“Praying for him to find healing and peace and gets the help that he needs, which will not happen in jail. This pisses me off so much. I’ll always be rooting for Delonte,” said another.

“Prison can’t do a damn thing for him. He needs rehab & long-term medical attention,” echoed another.

This arrest marks the most recent setback for West, who has faced multiple heartbreaking situations over the years. West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008. In 2012, West was suspended and then waived by the Dallas Mavericks, ending his professional career in the NBA. Many viral moments made headlines after West left the league, with the former NBA player appearing in photos and videos looking more and more out of sorts each time he was seen. In 2020, a video showed West being assaulted on a public street near Washington, D.C. He was arrested again in 2022 for vehicle trespassing, fleeing from law enforcement, and being drunk in public.

In 2020, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban attempted to offer West help, getting him into rehab. However, in 2023, he revealed on the “All The Smoke” podcast that he had to pull back his efforts.

“We get him again, put him in Rebound in Florida, takes his stuff, throws it over the fence, gone,” said Cuban. “His mom was like, ‘One more time, one more time.’ I’m like, ‘I can’t.'”

He went on to say, “It’s a struggle for him. I mean, addiction is awful. And mental illness is awful. He’s at the point in his life where he’s got to want to be helped.”