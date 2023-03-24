‘While Folks Are Running Their Mouths…’: Ciara’s Husband Russell Wilson Sends Support Following Fan Criticism Over Her Outfit Choices and New Song

Ciara is making big moves, and no one seems more excited for her than her husband of nearly seven years, Russell Wilson.

The mother of three announced her newest collaboration with BMW in one of her most recent Instagram posts.

Russell Wilson supports his wife Ciara in her new business venture. (Photo: @ciara/Instagram.)

In the 31-second video, fans can see Cici show off her impressive dance moves while the singer’s calm vocals played in the background.

Throughout the clip, Ciara’s lounge-wear ensemble transformed to her rocking a skintight silver dress as she applied makeup to her cheekbones in the BMW.

Once the video came to a close, fans were able to see the 37-year-old’s Coke bottle physique as she gave her best catwalk into what looked like a luxurious restaurant.

“So excited to finally share this moment!! It was amazing to marry my love of dance with the poise and power of the first-ever BMW XM! #BMWPartner,” she wrote.

Ciara continued, “Thank you @bmwusa, that’s how we roll baby!”



Her video was replayed over 1 million times, gained over 47,000 likes, and had over 1,100 comments.

While the “Body Party” artist received massive love for this new venture, one comment found a way to gain almost as much notice as her post.

Ciara’s Denver Broncos quarterback husband wrote a sweet comment that showed his support for her partnership with BMW.

“Keep the Pressure on baby,” he wrote.

Wilson’s comment under his wifey’s photo received over 1,000 likes, with over 100 replies from fans who expressed their adoration for the couple and the way Ciara keeps a gig.

“Cici + Russ= success.”

“While folks are running their mouths, Cici over here making that money!! Stay mad.”

“Ciara “Keep a bag” Wilson.”

Fans also inquire about the song played in the video, which appears to be a promo for the commercial.

The Grammy-winning vocalist recently made headlines for her controversial attire at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party over a week ago.

The “Goodies” singer showed all of her goods as she stunted in a sheer see-through dress that not only revealed her buttocks but also showed her bosom.

Though several individuals have voiced their critical opinion about her Oscars ensemble, Ciara continues to let the haters talk as her bag continues to increase with every job opportunity she decides to take on.

The “Body Party” singer also received criticism last month after previewing her new song, “Da Girls.” On the track she sings, “This is for the girls getting money, this is for the girls that don’t need no man, this is for the girls whose in love with they-self, this for all the girls who done did it by they-self.”

Critics called her out for making an independent anthem as a happily married woman with kids.

“Da Girls” is out now.