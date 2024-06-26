‘Someone Is Not Telling the Truth’: ‘RHOA’ Fans Suspect Foul Play After Kenya Moore’s Ex-Husband Is Ordered to Pay $3K In Child Support After Claiming He Only Makes $5K a Month

Kenya Moore can finally put the drama of her bad romance with restaurateur Marc Daly behind her. After a drawn-out battle, a Georgia judge signed off on the former couple’s divorce in December 2023, and now a settlement regarding child support and custodial rights has been finalized.

Moore quietly eloped with the businessman in 2017. She gave birth to their daughter Brooklyn the following year, and in 2019, the couple split for the first time. Following a brief reconciliation in 2020, the former Miss USA filed for divorce in 2021.

In Touch magazine was the first to report that Daly will shell out $2,000 in support for their 5-year-old as well as make monthly $1,000 deposits towards the child’s college fund. Court documents reportedly revealed the restaurant owner brings in $5,000 a month, whereas the longtime “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member brings in $89,050.

Kenya Moore and her ex-husband Marc Daly have settled child support and custody terms for their daughter Brooklyn months after the divorce was finalized. (Photos: @kenya/Instagram)

The former pageant queen reportedly made a little over $1 million for appearing on season 15 of the hit reality show, which, if true, excluding the two-part reunion, calculates to about $62,500 per episode. Moore has never confirmed what her show salary is.

Her income also includes her hair care line, paid appearances, and other business ventures whose revenues were not itemized in the documents. The divorce agreement also prohibits either parent from disparaging the other in front of Brooklyn.

Per the reported settlement, the co-parents agreed neither party will receive spousal support and they will share legal custody of their daughter, Brooklyn, though Moore has primary custody and the final say regarding economic opportunities involving the child for the next year.

The model is required to discuss all opportunities with her ex-husband. They are ordered to reassess the latter agreement in mediation in 2025; if unsuccessful, they will have to attend court, where a judge will make a ruling.

Fans are shocked after learning the details of their settlement, particularly noting the divorce took longer than the marriage. But other pointed out Daly’s income, casting doubt on how much he really brings home.

One person wrote, “If Marc only makes $5000 a month and gives Kenya $2000 a month for child support plus another $1000 for Brooklyn’s college fund, how can he afford to live on the $2000 left? How is that possible? Me thinks someone is not telling the truth.”

Another said, “How does a guy making only $5k a month give $3k a month for his kid? After taxes the guy has what less than 1 k to live on. Something wrong.”

A few people liked a post declaring her new name as “Kenya No-More,” including one that said, “Something smells fishy here, this is not how child support is calculated! Sorry but no!”

Daly previously battled his ex in court last year with his attempt to shield Brooklyn from appearing on “RHOA.”

However, Moore’s future with the franchise is currently hanging in the balance. She was allegedly suspended after hosting an event where she is accused of displaying revenge porn of season 16 newcomer Brittany Eady.

“Gurl thought she had to play dirty to keep her job. Now she might be off the show forever. Adios, Kenya. Go pick on people on your own time, not in front of cameras,” said another critic about her suspension.

Moore has claimed that the reports about her actions are false and that her peach status is not in jeopardy.

Newbie Brittany Eady is clapping back at Kenya Moore for allegedly unveiling posters of Brittany allegedly performing oral sex #RHOA pic.twitter.com/bp31f3O3I2 — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) June 8, 2024

Yet TMZ reported that she was indefinitely benched on June 26, two weeks into rumors about her involvement with the upcoming season that sees her foe-turned-friend Porsha Williams make her return after a two-season hiatus.

The outlet’s source alleges that “Kenya wasn’t fired from the show … as Bravo is leaving the door open for a possible return” and that a network investigation determined she was “in violation of Bravo’s code of conduct.”

A reaction to her absence from the reality show reads, “The lesson here is accountability. Kenya has never had any. Case closed.” A second perspective states, “Chile there’s no show without her might as well cancel it.”

Someone else suggested that her punishment was steep considering other transgressions that have taken place on the show. “Porsha has assaulted Kenya and was allowed to film until she chose to leave because she was embarrassed she stole her co-workers husband!” read another comment.

Amid the news that she will not be resuming filing, Moore shared a post of her vacation with Brooklyn. She wrote that her “heart is full and my conscience is clean” as claims are spread by anonymous sources. “If a claim or source was valid, would they need to hide? My life is blessed. Myself and my daughter will continue to thrive in a non toxic environment where we feel appreciated and most importantly, protected.”

Moore doubled down on her argument that facts have not yet been publicized when she added, “The rumors and narrative about me randomly showing nudes or revenge p is 1000% untrue. I have proof and will share soon.”

She joined the Bravo ratings juggernaut for season 5 in 2012. Her purported departure will make Williams the only veteran housewife when the series returns next year.