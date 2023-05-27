‘We Need a Waiting to Exhale Moment’: Kenya Moore’s Estranged Husband Marc Daly Demands Stake In ‘Moore Manor’ Ahead of Trial to Finalize Divorce

Kenya Moore and Marc Daily are heading to court to hash out the dissolution of their marriage once and for all.

The couple has been estranged since they separated in 2019 and share one child, a daughter named Brooklyn Doris Daly. The former Miss USA pageant winner filed for divorce in 2021.

Kenya Moore with daughter Brooklyn and husband Marc Daly. (Photo: @kenyamoore/Instagram.)

An exclusive report from Radar Online claims Moore, 52, filed documents labeling the relationship as “irretrievably broken” and has requested child support from the restaurateur.

Daly, 52, is seeking joint legal custody of their 4-year-old. Both parties previously agreed that Moore would have primary custody of the child.

According to the outlet, he may also be eyeing stake in “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” veteran’s custom-built home, nicknamed Moore Manor.

“The parties’ marital residence is located in Atlanta, Georgia at which wife and the child currently reside. Husband seeks an equitable division of the parties’ marital residence,” read the report.

In early May, Moore hit back at rumors that her estranged husband had any intentions of gunning for the house she has owned since 2015.

“The Moore Manor issue is not true, I can tell tell you that,” she told “Entertainment Tonight.” “I don’t know where that came from. I’m hoping that we leave the relationship with what we came in with it.”

The outcome of the trial will prove whether or request to block Daly from obtaining any ownership rights to the home is successful.

“I’m hoping that there’s a light [at the end of the tunnel]. I feel that there is, we’re in a much better place. We have a mediation coming up, and I think that we just both have to come together for the sake of our daughter, so we can just move on to co-parenting and not any drama with us,” she continued.

The entrepreneur added, “She [Brooklyn] deserves the very best, the very best father that she can have. I think once we put the divorce drama to bed, I think that he can focus on being a dad, and that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

Fans are supportive of their relationship ending, but many also were shocked and surprised by Daly’s demands.

One said, “I was just reading about @KenyaMoore divorce. That ex Marc really needs to get lost. He has the audacity to expect money from her and take whatever his grubby hands can get his hands on. No regard for his child. He is garbage. #RHOA. I feel bad his daughter know this one day.”

I was just reading about @KenyaMoore divorce. That ex Marc really needs to get lost. He has the audacity to expect money from her and take whatever his grubby hands can get his hands on. No regard for his child. He is garbage. #RHOA. I feel bad his daughter know this one day — Mishy626 (@MishBelle626) April 19, 2023

Another said, “I feel like after @KenyaMoore divorce is over, her fans deserve to hear her go OFF ON MARC just once! She was the sweetest wife to him& he is beyond dirty tryin 2 take money out of her and the baby’s mouth! #bravo please make it happen! We need a waiting to exhale moment! #RHOA.”

The accompanying tweet features a screenshot of Angela Bassett‘s character, Bernadine, who lit her husband’s car on fire after requesting a divorce in the film.

I feel like after @KenyaMoore divorce is over, her fans deserve to hear her go OFF ON MARC just once! She was the sweetest wife to him& he is beyond dirty tryin 2 take money out of her and the baby’s mouth! #bravo please make it happen! We need a waiting to exhale moment! #RHOA pic.twitter.com/q9SjY104NX — I'm only human (@luv2dance73) May 23, 2022

Snippets of the couple’s short-lived romance played out on the Bravo reality show “RHOA.” This includes their initial meeting in 2016, their eloping months later in St. Lucia in 2017, Moore’s pregnancy the following year, and the ultimate breakdown of their union.

“It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly,” Moore told People in a released statement in 2019.

“Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

Attempts to reconcile failed in 2020 failed. Moore later cited a breakdown in communication as one of their marriage’s foundational issues. She has long contested that Daly has been the source of holdups in their divorce. In April, it was reported that he had been dropped by his attorney. It is unclear if he has secured new counsel ahead of the impending trial, which starts in June.

Meanwhile, in the latest season of the Bravo reality series, the former video vixen is getting back into the swing of dating with Atlanta-based restaurant owner Roi Shlomo.

“RHOA” airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET.