‘Something Ain’t Right’: Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman’s Divorce Is Final, but the Settlement Details Have Fans Asking Who Really Came Out on Top

Drew Sidora and her husband Ralph Pittman have been separated for about three years.

Since joining “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” franchise in 2020, Sidora and Pittman appear to be suffering in their union.

Shocking details from Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman’s divorce revealed. (Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Each season, a new issue at the center of their marriage was broadcast to thousands of viewers.

Accusations of infidelity and mental abuse also marred their relationship, which led to their split and divorce filing in March 2023.

As of June 8, 2026, the couple’s divorce has officially been finalized.

But the details of their separation, as well as the division of their assets and financial obligations, have “RHOA” fans stunned.

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TMZ reported that Sidora will now pay Pittman monthly child support after the court determined their respective monthly incomes.

Sidora brings in $38,000 a month, while Pittman makes $27,000, which is drastically different from the $70,000 that Sidora claimed Pittman made.

The court determined that the working actress will pay her ex $2,218 per month in child support.

The former couple shares two kids total, and Sidora has an older child from a previous relationship.

She gave birth in 2011 to her son, Josiah Jordan, who, some say, was always treated like a stepchild by Pittman.

Their son, Machai David Pittman, was born in 2015, and their daughter, Aniya Grace Pittman, in 2018. They will share joint legal custody of their two children.

“The Game” actress isn’t the only one walking away with financial obligations. Pittman will be writing a sizable check of his own.

Although he was allowed to keep their $1.9 million Atlanta mansion, he must pay Sidora $145,000 for her share of the home’s equity.

Neither party will pay child support. Sidora will keep the family dog.

The divorce became final days after the court ordered Sidora to vacate the Atlanta home on May 31.

Pittman was granted primary physical custody of the children during the school year. Sidora will get the kids on alternating weekends in August.

The court reached that decision after finding that the children accumulated too many school absences while in Sidora’s custody.

Fans reacted to the finalization of their divorce on social media.

One person said, “Damn the tables turned on this one…”

A second person typed, “Him have custody of their two kids is separating them from their older brother is sad.”

Someone else wrote, “He gets the house, the kids, and child support? Something ain’t right.”

One fan who saw the bright side in the ruling of the custody said, “A win is a win. She gets to travel for work and be the fun parent.”

It’s been a long road for the former couple during their three-year-long separation.

By the time they joined “RHOA” for Season 13 in 2020, their marriage had already reached a breaking point. Following a major argument, Pittman reportedly left their home for three days without telling Sidora where he was going.

The unexplained absence sparked cheating rumors, but Pittman later shared receipts showing he frequently dined alone.

The next season, the drama continued when Sidora speculated there was inappropriate behavior going on between Pittman and his female assistant.

The “Step Up” actress alleged she found a text from a woman assistant in which the assistant offered to give Pittman a massage.

Sidora then decided to take the kids and go to her hometown in Chicago for some time.

While they were still going through a settlement, Sidora revealed that the two were still living together under one roof, but separately. Pittman was sleeping in the basement of the home.

Ralph also previously accused Sidora of cheating with former WNBA star Tamera “Ty” Young, which she denied.

One day before the divorce was finalized, Sidora released her son “How Does It Feel,” which reflects her experience of heartbreak, the end of her marriage, and resilience.