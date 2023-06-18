‘Marc Is Obviously Broke and Trying to Live Off of Kenya’: Kenya Moore’s Estranged Husband Reportedly Wants Courtroom Closed for Divorce Trial, Says Moore Is Refusing to Sign a Settlement Agreement

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly‘s never-ending divorce saga has been a public battle for the past two years and apparently, Daly wants that to change.

Radar Online reported last week that the restaurateur has asked the judge for a closed courtroom in the couple’s impending divorce trial this month in Atlanta.

Per the outlet, Daly, 52, submitted a motion asking for the trial proceedings to be closed to the public.

Daly’s motion contends that he and Moore, 52, are both “celebrity figures” and explained that his soon-to-be ex-wife “appears on a television show that airs nationally and internationally.”

The Radar reports also claims that while portions of his motion detailing his reasoning for this request are also sealed one part reads, “The parties’ relationship status has received a lot of media attention due to [Kenya’s] detailing their private issues on the reality television show she is filming.”

The estranged couple married back in 2017 but separated in 2019. They share one child together, a 4-year-old daughter named Brooklyn Doris Daly. Two years after their initial separation, Moore, 52, filed for divorce.

Marc Daly says Kenya Moore is holding up the finalization of their divorce by neglecting to sign settlement documents. Kenya Moore, an infant Brooklyn Daly, and Marc Daly in 2018. (Photo: @thebrooklyndaly/Instagram)

Just last week Daly, 52, reportedly blamed Moore for dragging out their case by alleging that she’s refusing to sign the partial settlement agreement document that they supposedly reached on May 11, 2023. A previous Radar report said the former investment banker claimed he and Moore agreed on a “partial settlement agreement and permanent parenting plan.”

Daly stated that after a seven-and-a-half-hour mediation, he and Moore finally reached a deal while her lawyer was present. He was unfortunately left without one after he was dropped by his attorney in April.

Daly reportedly has acquired a new lawyer since their settlement meeting.

Additionally, a mediator supposedly sent the agreements over to Daly and Moore’s lawyer. Daly said that he signed the documents on May 17 and the mediator signed them on May 19.

However, he is now arguing that the former Miss USA pageant winner has ignored signing the documents. Daly claimed that Moore’s actions “reflect her continued attempt to expand these proceedings.”

Due to him making this order, Daly asked for Moore to be made to pay his lawyer fees.

S12 should've been a great season for Kenya Moore. Mama had just gotten married, had baby Brooklyn, & was seeing her 🥁 brand 🥁 really take off! Instead, thanks to Marc, it was anything but great…



As previously reported, Daly rumor-mongers have claimed he had his eyes set on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star’s mansion, “Moore Manor,” which she bought before their marriage.

In an exclusive interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Moore debunked those rumors, saying, “The Moore Manor issue is not true, I can tell you that.” She continued, “I don’t know where that came from.”

Despite her avowal, various gossip sites claimed Daly was seeking “an equitable division of the parties’ marital residence.”

He is also seeking joint legal custody of their daughter. Both parties agreed that Moore would have primary custody of her only child.

While Moore and Daly wait for their divorce to be finalized once and for all, the model has wasted no time getting back on the market. It’s been rumored that the former video vixen is dating another restaurant owner, Roi Shlomo.

