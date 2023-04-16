‘Little Leg Up Like Her Momma’: Kenya Moore Strikes a Pose In New Photo with Her Daughter Brooklyn

Kenya Moore won Miss USA back in 1993, but she’d better watch out, because someone rather close to her may be after that crown.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star shared an adorable photo of herself with her daughter, Brooklyn Doris Daly, and fans are certain the clap-back queen has a pageant winner in the making.

Moore and the 4-year-old wore different shades of pink as their dresses flowed with the wind. The preschooler seemed to have learned a few things about posing from her mother because they mimicked each other as each lady lifted one leg.

Kenya Moore shares a photo of her and her daughter Brooklyn Daly from Easter. (Photo: @kenya/Instagram.)

“You are never alone when you walk by faith,” Moore captioned the post.

The photo received over 62,000 likes and over 800 comments from fans about the mother-daughter duo. Fellow ‘Housewives’ Shereé Whitfield, Chanel Ayan, Drew Sidora, and Candiace Dilliard also chimed in, sharing an array of heart-eye emojis. But many focused solely on Kenya’s mini-me.

“It’s her daughter pose for me”

“Brooklyn is THE MOMENT! She’s in the spotlight! My niece knows she’s fabulous and auntie loves that”

“Awww her little leg up like her momma”

“So happy Kenya got her happy ending #teamtwirl4ever”

Earlier this year, Moore said her daughter meant “the world” to her while discussing her traumatic childhood background on Fox’s new show, “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

“I had her very late in life, and I wanted to be the type of mom to my daughter that I never had,” Moore voiced.

She looks sooooo much like my grandmother ❤️ #rhoa https://t.co/oa91M5zm8x — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) August 1, 2022

During the fourth episode, the 52-year-old discussed being raised by her grandmother, Doris Grant, after her mother, Patricia Moore, abandoned her.

Patricia and Moore’s father, Ronald Grant, had her when they were both very young. This caused Doris to come in and raise Moore as her own.

“I wasn’t raised by my mom,” Moore said in the episode. “My mother didn’t want to have me, so my grandmother asked if she could have me. But after that my mother just kind of like pretended that she never had a child.”



Since her childhood, Patricia and Moore have been estranged for years though they continue working on their relationship. As an act of good faith, Patricia sent her granddaughter a gift for her first birthday.

The reality diva shares her only child with her estranged husband, Marc Daly. The strained couple welcomed their daughter in 2018, one year before they decided to split. Moore filed for divorce in 2021 but it has yet to be finalized.

Fans can prepare to watch Moore and her daughter in the upcoming season of “RHOA,” which debuts May 7.