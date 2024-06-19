‘Is That What You Want?’: Kevin Hart’s Wife Eniko Ditches Actor and Lets Loose with Tall, Dark, and Handsome Soca Singer During Caribbean Getaway

Most people know Eniko Hart as the wife of one of the biggest movie stars in the world: Kevin Hart.

But the mother of two is so much more, living massively outside of the context of her spouse of eight years — a point made so clear during her visit to Carnival in Port of Spain, Trinidad, earlier this year.

Kevin Hart’s wife Eniko shows off her bikini body on girls trip while the comedian vacations with Twitch streamers. (Photo: Enikohart/Instagram.)

Eniko, who is of Jamaican descent, had a ball at many of the fêtes during this year’s festivities dressed in the sexiest of costumes while drinking and dancing till the wee hours of the night.

The Hollywood wife posted a few videos of her weekend of fun back in February.

She posted videos and reels that mostly featured her and her girls enjoying themselves in various locations along the parade. What she didn’t show is her wilding out with some brawny brothers out on the prowl.

However, international soca artist Tony Cross was sure to let the world know. In a post on Instagram with the caption, “They could never make me hate you.” He added, “Ps. Hey Boo @enikohart.”

On the X platform, he wrote, “A time was had @enikohart” attached to two images of them together and a video of them dancing. Cross can be seen with his arm around Eniko’s shoulder.

Someone hopped in his comment and warned, “Careful Kevin come for you lol,” to which Cross replied, “I’m tall so i good.”

The re-emerging of the post comes months after Hart shared that his lady has a special attraction to men with height. During a “60 Minute” episode, the 44-year-old, who is generously listed as standing 5 feet 5, was asked in April about a joke he once made about Eniko’s preference.

“You told the story about your wife watching tall people porn,” Anderson Cooper, the host of the segment, broached.

“Yeah, he was taller than me. Yeah, ‘Why’s he so tall? Is that what you want?’ That was real; we had a real conversation off of that. ‘Is that what you looking for?’ If your search starts with tall … yeah, no, I can’t fix that,” the “Jumanji” actor quipped. “We got a problem.”

But do they really?

“GQ said you're 5'5", the L.A. Times says you're 5'4", and some other place said you were 5'2",” Anderson Cooper says to comedian Kevin Hart, who tries to set the record straight. https://t.co/eosLqauiY2 pic.twitter.com/uh7BPaP2XX — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 21, 2024

Eniko has been stunting on the internet for years, flossing her amazing body and her love for her husband — even after stories of him cheating on her hit headlines.

When allegations of Hart’s infidelity surfaced in 2017, his wife was deeply hurt and publicly humiliated when she was just seven months pregnant with their son Kenzo.

She learned of the affair through a direct message containing an edited video of Kevin with another woman. Said tape was allegedly used in an alleged extortion scheme against the “Lift” actor. Hart would eventually publicly apologize and Eniko would forgive him.

After the public scandal, the couple managed to rebuild their relationship, with the star detailing some of it in his 2019 documentary “Don’t F—k This Up.”

In 2020, they welcomed their second child, a daughter named Kaori. Kevin also has two children, 19-year-old daughter Heaven and 16-year-old son Hendrix, from his previous marriage to Torrei Hart.

Hart and Torrei, both Philadelphia natives, divorced in 2010 after nearly eight years of marriage. Hart and Eniko reportedly met in 2009, while he was still married, and they tied the knot in 2016.

The couple seems to be enjoying their best life, which many have seen. Comedian Chris Rock even commented on them saying his comic pal has “that second wife happiness.”