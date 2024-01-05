Comic D.C. Curry Claims Steve Harvey Once Snubbed Katt Williams’ Sons Over an Autograph, Sparking Their Ongoing Feud

Comedian Don “D.C.” Curry has an unheard perspective to share on the broken camaraderie between Katt Williams and Steve Harvey.

Tensions between the two comedians can be traced back to a 2009 New Year’s Eve show where Williams, 52, and Harvey, 65, co-headlined in Detroit. Weeks prior to the event, Williams challenged Harvey to a joke-off to prove who was the king of comedy between them.

Steve Harvey (left) is accused of thinking he’s better than everyone after DC Curry (left) recounts a story from Katt Williams (center) about Harvey snubbing Williams’ sons for an autograph. (Photos: @Dc.Curry.18/Instagram, @Kattwilliams/Instagram, @Iamsteveharveytv/Instagram)

The “Steve Harvey Show” actor refused to give the battle any acknowledgment, but Williams, on the other hand, took jabs at his peer’s “lace front high top fade,” his clothes, and his career on the stage.

Attention to their rift became a viral topic again after “The Pimp Chronicles” jokester unleashed his mental cache of receipts on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast. He called out Harvey and several other comics for stealing his material and seemingly disparaging him with their past public remarks on the platform.

AUDIENCE FOOTAGE OF WHAT KATT WILLIAMS SAID ABOUT STEVE HARVEY AT THE CHAMPIONSHIP OF STAND UP COMEDY SHOW IN DETROIT ON NEW YEARS EVE 2008 pic.twitter.com/E6Hh0XP1ut — Johnny Lovely (@JohnsonIsLovely) January 4, 2024

Curry, who considers both men friends, believes that his “Next Friday” co-star’s fury is the result of an alleged snub that occurred almost 20 years ago.

The 66-year-old has a long rapport with Harvey on the comedy circuit and also made an appearance on Harvey’s sitcom in the mid 1990s. Last year he even revealed they endured a falling out after Curry cracked a joke about the “Family Feud” host’s “toupee.”

On his “Dis Race” podcast, Curry claimed that Williams told him, “He was in a mall one time, before we did ‘Next Friday.’ … He had two sons … and they saw Steve Harvey.”

Comedian DC Curry says Katt Williams beef with Steve Harvey started when Steve Harvey rejected Katt Williams two sons request for an autograph at a mall.



(🎥 DC Curry TV/ YouTube ) pic.twitter.com/xlan9Um67z — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) January 5, 2024

At the time, Harvey had already found TV success with his show. The boys expressed to Williams that they wanted an autograph and were encouraged to approach the star. “This Katt story to me, now,” said Curry.

He continued, “The boys went up, to make a long story short, Steve rejected them.” When the boys told Harvey who their father was, he allegedly responded, “Who the f**k is Katt Williams?” A year later, in 2009, Williams was a recognized entertainer and took full advantage of his opportunity to clown the talk show host on their shared stage.

“If yall saw the way Steve Harvey turned his nose up at black folks at an autograph signing in New Orleans, you’d view him in a totally different light. On the strength of that and Bernie Mack, I can’t rock with him ever,” posted an X user who found Curry’s story credible.

“Harvey clearly thinks he’s better than everyone else,” quipped another X user who alleged that Harvey required a Chicago restaurant GM be his and wife Marjorie Harvey’s server at a party. “The GM was also told NEVER to look or talk directly at Steve and his wife.”

In another post, they continued, “I know several occasions when this happened, but this incident was the most egregious, particularly because the handler insisted that no other staff could serve the table. And absolutely no fans could approach the table. He acted as though he and his wife were royalty.”

A third person simply stated, “I’d believe this. Honestly Katt sounds like a hater with a bone to pick.” A fourth added, “Yet he knew him enough to steal his joke…”

I don’t even know why I’m surprised at

Steve Harvey to be honest, stealing this

Katt Williams joke too, birds of a feather him, Rickey Smiley and Cedric the Entertainer all the same



Cabal of Haters😂 pic.twitter.com/3JmFEF53m0 — JJ.eth (@jjrichardson_) January 5, 2024

While comics like Cedric The Entertainer, Kevin Hart, and Michael Blackson have all responded to Williams’ podcast rant, Harvey has not publicly acknowledged the banter.