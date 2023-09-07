‘Roasted That Lady to Smithereens’: Katt Williams Clowning Atlanta Radio Host Wanda Smith for Her ‘Gnarled’ Fingers Resurfaces as Fans Turn His Funniest Moments Into a Trending Topic on Social Media

Fans have done a deep dive into the archives of Katt Williams’ jokes that have kept them in tears of laughter for years. The comedian became a bit of a trending topic on social media days after a Twitter user started a thread to pay homage to his funniest moments in honor of his 52nd birthday, which was on Sept. 2.

Among the countless video clips and quotes was his 2018 volley of insults that he exchanged with former V-103 radio personality Wanda Smith. Williams was in Atlanta promoting his comedy show at The Comedy Theater in Norcross.

Katt Williams’ roast of Atlanta radio host Wanda Smith resurafaces as his jokes trend on social media. Photos: V-103/YouTube.

At first, it seemed as though the two witty personalities were engaging in an entertaining rouse, but the notion of such quickly turned into a personal dust-up between them.

“My hair is 19 inches long, and I have no perm … Come run one of your gnarled fingers through it while you’re on air so they can hear you lie,” said Williams, as he continued to clown the host for her wig. He packed in more verbal jabs after she called his attire dusty and referred to him as the rapper Lil Mama.

I cry laughing every time I watch this clip from his interview with Wanda Smith https://t.co/8k9LupEwpG pic.twitter.com/WmfNqSUN4X — Rich (@rjfortune10) September 4, 2023

“Katt Williams got beat up by that little kid, went on a hiatus and came back, got on radio and roasted that lady to smithereens for no reason at all,” wrote one person. Another commented, “I lost it every time I see that video of Katt Williams roasting that lady on the radio.”

Smith would later blast her co-host, Frank Ski, for not intervening when the actor began to unleash on her. LaMorris Sellers, her husband, took a more direct approach when he confronted Williams outside of the comedy club about his remarks.

According to the comic, Sellers brandished a gun during their heated exchange. Weeks later, Smith and fellow radio personality Miss Sophia were both removed from their posts on “The Frank Ski Morning Show.”

Since then, she has taken up gigs around metro Atlanta as a host, and regularly promotes karaoke nights at the Fusion Sports Lounge in the city. This year, Smith also starred in the film “The Drone That Saved Christmas,” which can be streamed on Prime Video.

Williams has continued to take his jokes on the road and has released two specials, “Great America” and “World War III,” and appeared in several projects, including two episodes of “Atlanta,” “The Last O.G.,” and “The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2,” to name a few.

Fans’ other honorable mentions of hilarity include Williams’ 2016 tussle with a 17-year-old in Gainesville, Florida, several jokes from “The Pimp Chronicles” comedy special, and multiple scenes from his appearance in “Friday After Next.”