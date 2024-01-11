Steve Harvey Tells His ‘Haters’ They Can Watch Him on TV ‘Seven Days a Week’ Following Blow Back From Katt Williams’ Explosive Interview

Multi-talented comedian and author Steve Harvey utilizes his X profile in a myriad of ways. Beyond promoting his many business ventures and television shows, his account also highlights his faith, family, and his wife, Marjorie Harvey.

Steve Harvey shares how he handles his haters following blow back from Katt Williams’ interview. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for The Vanity Group; Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Additionally, Harvey has a sporadic feature titled “Motivated” which showcases the “Family Feud” host passionately sharing sage words of wisdom with his staff, his live audience, and his 6.2 million followers on the social media platform.

In a recent “Motivated” video, posted on Sunday, Jan. 7, four days after Katt Williams’ explosive interview with Shannon Sharpe on the former NFL tight end’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast, Harvey tackled the concept of dealing with haters, emphasizing that he lets God handle the various attacks directed at him by those speaking ill of his name.

“He said you ain’t gotta tell nobody nothing. All you got to do is be it,” he opens his monologue saying. “You don’t have to open your mouth.”

Harvey, who publically speaks about God often, then quoted Psalm 23:5, which says, “He prepares the table in the presence of mine enemies.” He explained that this is what his Creator does for him all the time.

“All my haters, I ain’t gotta say nothing to them. They got TV. They can cut their TV on seven days a week. All that hate,” he said slickly, “He on there.”

While the exact recording date of the video remains uncertain, it appears to be a response to the recent allegations of joke stealing raised by Williams and fellow comedian Mark Curry.

According to Harvey, whose estimated net worth is $200 million, says he has figured out “how to handle haters” and why they exist in the first place.

“Only reason you have haters is because you’re effective. You have haters for two reasons: you’re doing something that they’re jealous of or God is preparing to take you somewhere and the devil is providing opposition,” he said.

He added, “I got plenty of haters … I got somebody really attacking me right now. I mean really going after me, man. I’m just waiting to see what God gonna do.”

Mark Curry on his beef Steve Harvey pic.twitter.com/IEx2oyaQj1 — Forever Trill🇳🇬 🇰🇪 🇧🇸 (@mccauley318) January 4, 2024

Despite addressing previous accusations in the past and asserting they were lies, they persistently keep resurfacing and casting a shadow over Harvey.

One way he says he gets out of those shadows is by “shining.”

“All you gotta do is just keep shining. They see you. You ain’t got to say nothing,” he said, adding, “I just let him hate, man. And that’s that’s all you got to do, man. Just keep living your life.”