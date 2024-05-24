‘Like Kevin Did Don Cheadle’: Kevin Hart Catches Comedy Karma as Kai Cenat Clowns Him About His Age

Kevin Hart is not getting the last laugh following his antics-filled appearance on Twitch star Kai Cenat’s livestream.

The gamer has had a host of well-known celebrities join him for extended stream sessions, with Hart being the latest to dwell in his gaming room on May 23. As to be expected, the comedian was the butt of a joke about his height when Cenat presented him with a step stool as a token of his appreciation early on in their hangout.

Kevin Hart (left) met his match when Kai Cenat (right) uses Hart’s “d–n!” joke about Don Cheadle (center). (Photos: @kevinhart4real/Instagram, @doncheadle/Instagram, @kaicenat/Instagram)

“I feel like in order for me to show you my appreciation I had to give you a gift. … I put a lot of thought and consideration into this and I feel like you’re going to love it. … You can use this whenever, and I feel like you deserve it out of everybody,” said the digital superstar. Hart, who is very generously listed as 5 feet 5, was unamused but still obliged the New York native as he tested out the steps.

However, more laughter was dished when the 22-year-old again made the box office star the laughingstock of his millions of followers. Elsewhere in the stream, Hart surprises Cenat with matching Fabletics sweatsuits. As Cenat sat with his eyes covered and Hart dug out the items from a box, he asked the “Laugh at My Pain” storyteller about his birthday.

Bruh, why Kai Cenat gave Kevin Hart a step stool as a gift & now they are freestyle in!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/PU1JDOQA5j — Van (@vanman_1000) May 24, 2024

As Hart shared his date of birth and that on July 6 he would be 45 years old, Cenat said, “Damn!”

The “Die Hart” actor turned and faced the Twitch personality, who still had his eyes covered, and remarked, “What, what, what, what the f—k was that? What the f—k was that? C’mon, man.” The exchange was like a flashback for the comedy rock star’s followers.

“Yo Kai just did Kevin Hart like Kevin did Don Cheadle,” tweeted one person. The “full circle” moment referenced is Don Cheadle’s 2021 appearance on “Hart to Hart.” During his chat with Hart, Cheadle mentioned that he was 56 years old, to which the entertainment mogul quipped, “Damn!” Without skipping a beat, the friends exchanged glares before moving forward with their conversation during the sit-down.

Cheadle would later defend his pal against backlash. “EVERYBODY, please watch the entire episode. On top of understanding that this is just how we play it’s a really good one, I think,” the “Iron Man” star posted on X.

Still, another person who peeped the recent Twitch incident posted, “Ever since he shaded Don Cheadle my boy grey’s been popping out like DD’s!” referring to the gray hairs in Hart’s beard.

Kai Cenat uses Kevin Hart’s DAMN joke against him pic.twitter.com/Gf6i1BQsj9 — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) May 24, 2024

Other comments included those that pointed out that Cenat and Hart shared a dynamic that could pan out as lucrative for the big screen. “That Kevin Hart and Kai Cenat live stream was like looking at a father and son comedy. Very entertaining!” read a post. Another person said, “Bruh the clips from Kai Cenat and Kevin Hart stream are k!lling me The look and act like father and son fr.”

The Hartbeat co-founder has four children of his own: daughter Heaven and son Hendrix, whom he shares with his ex-wife Torrei Hart; and son Kenzo and daughter Kaori, whom he shares with current wife Eniko Hart.

Fans are often calling out how Hart’s youngest son and his oldest appear taller than him in family photos, but now fans have someone else to compare his height to.