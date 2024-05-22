‘That’s Why He Got Slapped’: Fans Say Chris Rock Hasn’t Learned His Lesson After He Shades Kevin Hart’s First Wife While Praising His Second Wife

On Sunday, March 24, Kevin Hart received The John F. Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. In honor of his special night, several of his peers gathered around to pay tribute to him by participating in a roast and completely ripping him apart.

While Chelsea Handler echoed Mo’Nique’s statements that Kevin Hart was an unreliable friend who reminds her of what it would look like if she and 50 Cent had a baby, and Regina Hall praised his ability to collect a check (no matter how bad the project is), it was Chris Rock’s roast of Kevin Hart that really got the people going.

In the special, which aired on Netflix during the Netflix Is a Joke Fest on May 11, Rock refers to Hart as a man of “extraordinary talents.” He then says to Hart, who is smiling ear-to-ear as he sits next to his wife Eniko and 3-year-old daughter Kaori, that he has “that second wife happiness.”

Fans Call Out Chris Rock For Joking About Kevin Hart’s Second Wife (Photo: @chrisrock / Instagram ; @kevinhart4real / Instagram)

The crowd erupts in laughter, as does Kevin Hart, who can hardly contain himself in his seat.

“Ain’t nothing like that second wife happiness,” Rock continues. “They’re like, ‘We didn’t struggle at all!'”

While Kevin appeared to have taken the joke in stride, many commenters noticed that his older children, daughter Heaven, 19, and son Hendrix, 16, who were seated to the right of him, weren’t as ecstatic about Rock’s remark.

“His older kids didn’t appreciate that dig at their mom. That wasn’t cool and for Kevin to laugh like that in front of them was wild,” commented a fan.

“That was corny and his daughter face she wasn’t feeling it,” said another.

A third fan chimed in, “I like Chris, and I know it’s a comedy, but have some respect for the kids. He was happy with his 1st wife. He chose to cheat. But the daughter her face it made uncomfortable for them.”

Other fans suggested that Chris Rock clearly had not learned his lesson when it came to joking about people’s wives.

“Chris Rock and people wives again,” noted a fan.

Another commenter felt that a call to Will Smith was in order, stating, “So I guess Chris ain’t learn how to stop talking about people’s wives. Where is @willsmith when we need him?”

Kevin Hart divorced Heaven and Hendrix’s mother, Torrei Hart, in 2010 after seven years of marriage. In 2014, he got engaged to Eniko Parrish, and they got married in 2016. Kevin and Eniko have two children together, Kenzo, 6, and Kaori, 3.