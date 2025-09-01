‘Her Funds Must Be Low’: Shantel Jackson Pops Up with Nelly’s Rival Right After He Marries Ashanti and Fans Call It the Pettiest Clapback 

Shantel “Miss Jackson” Jackson said she’s not the only one who can spin the block nearly two years after her ex Nelly did the same with Ashanti.

The “Shoe Gummi” CEO was recently seen getting cozy on a luxury yacht with another one of her exes, Nelly’s presumed rival, Floyd Mayweather. The random sighting quickly sparked a wave of speculation about whether the exes are rekindling seriously or just stirring the pot for social media.

Shantel Jackson’s (L) outing with her money-making ex-fiancé raises red flags after her ex Nelly (R) spins the block with Ashanti (C). (Photos @missjackson/Instagram; Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)



She and Nelly broke up in late 2021 after not being able to agree on getting married and having kids. But in 2023, news broke that Jackson’s former longtime partner tied the knot with the “Body” singer and welcomed a son together in 2024.

The timing? Let’s just say fans are side-eyeing the optics — and the shade.

Recently uploaded TikTok footage shows the former boxing champion in a pink shirt and Jackson, wearing black shades, side by side before she flips her hair to turn around.

The timing couldn’t be more intriguing, especially considering Jackson’s previous declarations about moving forward from past relationships. Just months before this yacht sighting, she made headlines with a pointed Instagram statement that seemed to contradict her current actions.

“Never spinnin’ the block,” the “Platinum Life” reality star wrote online, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

Her statement was taken as a clear sign she was done doubling back with old flames — but now fans are calling foul as she pops up right back with one of her most famous exes, making it look like she spun the block after all.

The history between Mayweather and Jackson reads like a cautionary tale of love gone wrong in the spotlight. They first met in 2006 when Jackson was just 21 years old, working as a hostess at an Atlanta event. What followed was a tumultuous on-and-off relationship that lasted about 10 years, marked by Jackson’s move to Las Vegas and what court documents later described as an often-abusive dynamic.

Boxing Scene reported the relationship reached its breaking point in 2014 when Jackson posted a photo with Nelly following a basketball game, triggering a public feud that exposed deeply personal details about their private life. This was a year after the “Hot In Herre” rapper ended his 10-year relationship with Ashanti, the first time.

Floud Mayweather and Shantel Jackson dated for 10 years before she began dating Nelly in 2014. (Photos provided by Allred, Maroko, Goldberg via Getty Images; @nelly/Instagram)

The fallout from their split became legally complex when Mayweather publicly discussed Jackson’s terminated pregnancy and shared private medical information, leading to an ongoing lawsuit. Jackson’s legal team has pursued claims including conversion, battery, false imprisonment, and emotional distress, though recent court rulings have limited some aspects of her case under anti-SLAPP protections.

The California Court of Appeals determined that Mayweather had First Amendment rights to discuss their relationship, given both were public figures subject to media scrutiny.

When Lipstick Alley users caught wind of the yacht reunion, reactions were swift and unforgiving.

“Her self esteem is in the sewer,” one commenter observed, while a TikTok user added, “Miss Jackson said if Nelly can run it back so can I.”

When Tasha K posted the clip, her followers weighed in. “Tryna make nelly mad huh,” one wrote.

Another said, “Her funds must be low and Nelly is married now. She knows where her bread and butter was at. Now she has go back in the line up.”

The connection to Nelly adds another layer to this unfolding drama. Jackson previously opened up about their seven-year relationship ending in 2021, initially describing it as mutual and amicable. During their time together, she traveled with him consistently on tour while appearing on his show “Nellyville.”

Nelly's ex, Shantel Jackson, says she broke up with him because she needed space to see if it would bring them back together 👀



During an Instagram Live session in May 2025, Jackson provided more details about their split, emphasizing that she was the one who initiated their separation.

“I left because I wanted initially, I guess, space to see maybe will the space bring us back together, or do I need this space because I just need to rip off that band-aid,” she explained to followers.

Last November, she made another shocking confession: “Don’t judge me, don’t cancel me, I don’t know what to call it, but I told myself like I told my mom, I told my dad, I laugh about it with my friend and I would be like I’m done dating Black men.”

Critics questioned her motives then and now for revisiting their relationship just as her ex-partner moves forward with his life. Some observers noted the pattern of Jackson making relationship revelations that seem strategically timed with her former partners’ major life developments.

The irony isn’t lost on those following this saga.

While Jackson once proclaimed she would never return to past relationships, her yacht appearance with Mayweather suggests otherwise.

Just as Nelly and Ashanti enjoy married life with their new baby, Shantel Jackson’s yacht reunion with Floyd Mayweather has fans buzzing. After insisting she was “never spinnin’ the block,” her actions tell a different story. Whether intentional or not, the timing proves some exes have a way of resurfacing — and the internet is watching.