Tiffany Haddish Reveals She’s Never Experienced ‘Great Love’ Following Shady Remarks About Common’s Relationship with Jennifer Hudson

As it pertains to her love life, actress and frequent Kevin Hart collaborator Tiffany Haddish believes the “greatest is yet to come.”

The comedian says she even has criteria for potential partners who think they have what it takes to make her say “she ready” to a new romance. And her list is not the superficial run-of-the-mill good looks and loads of money.

“They have to have an EIN number, no more messing with someone who’s not an entrepreneur. OK? I need somebody that has dreams and actually achieves them, like work towards their goals, okay,” she told “She MD Podcast” hosts OBGYN Thais “Dr. A” Aliabadi and women’s advocate Alice Haney. Their women-centered platform is anchored on empowering listeners to champion themselves in all facets of life.

Tiffany Haddish reveals what she’s looking for in her next lover three years after breakup with Common. (Photos: Tiffanyhaddish/Instagram; Common/Instagram.)

The “Girls Trip” star is doing just that by remaining hopeful about dating. Humorously, Haddish said that non-self-starters are not the only ones who need not apply to be her leading man. “I only like smediums ‘cause I got the endometriosis, so don’t get too crazy with that,” she said, raising an eyebrow at her size preference in her intimacy mates.

The two-time author continued, “I’m just putting that out there ‘cause sometimes those little matchmakers be like, ‘He has the biggest penis, my friend told me.’ Like I don’t want that. No thank you. Big penises, they’re usually rude and painful. No thank you. No thank you, bring me the smedium… The smedium that’s kind, nice dresser, loves to dance, likes adventure, willing to get out there and get dirty, you know, pull a few weeds. That’s my guy.”

Her list of must-haves is void of race and religion preferences because, as Haddish put it, she does not care. Regardless of her comedic relief, not everyone was a fan of the episode.

However, when asked if she’s ever met the “great love” of her life yet, the actress simply answered, “No.”

She went on to further explain, “I’ve had some really great relationships, and I’ve had some really sucky relationships, and I would say the greatest hasn’t come yet. The greatest is yet to come. Once I get my hands on him…”

“This was a miss! Your podcast is better than this!” read a critique on Instagram. Another user commented, “This lady drinking …slurring them words up…disappointing to see this lady slide so down..”

Currently promoting her new book, “I Curse You With Joy,” the entertainer has touched on her past relationship with rapper Common.

. @TiffanyHaddish Heartbroken By @Common, DUI Charges, Girls Trip 2 + More From @LilRel4:



"Common broke my homegirl's heart. Tiffany Haddish is my best friend… it's them light skin Southside ******." – Lil Rel pic.twitter.com/QkymaQsCka — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) March 14, 2024

The duo dated for about a year but abruptly broke up in 2021. Neither expressed interest in rekindling the connection. In April, she revealed that he pursued her for two years, which led some fans to conclude that he had the hots for her while dating Angela Rye from 2017 to 2019.

The “I Used to Love H.E.R.” emcee has since found a spark with EGOT winner and talk show host Jennifer Hudson. Amid months of dating rumors, they confirmed their relationship on her show in January.

Since then, a number of rumors alleging that the notorious playboy and singer have broken up or that she is dodging his proposal have cropped up. The couple has not fed into the hearsay but continues to be spotted as an item, most recently at the May 14 New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers Eastern Conference semifinal game in Madison Square Garden.

Earlier this month, on the “On Purpose Podcast” with Jay Shetty, Haddish acknowledged that online hecklers still think she is hung up over her ex. “That relationship was fun,” she said without uttering the Chicago native’s name.

This is the moment we’ve all been waiting for! Tune in tomorrow to hear @iamjhud’s response! pic.twitter.com/oVEdfeghRu — The Jennifer Hudson Show (@JHudShow) January 21, 2024

“The only thing I miss about that relationship is the fun,” she said. “Everything else was, eh, cool. But we had a lot of fun and people I have fun with I miss all of them… But I’m not like, oh God, I gotta have ‘em more, talking mess about them, no, I genuinely love that person, wish them the best. I’m busy doing this now, they’re busy doing that now. Cool.”

She further admitted that she did have a “homie-lover-friend” who she was romantically entangled in an on-and-off again situation with for 20 years, too, but eventually cut things off and fell into a “free fall” of dating experiences.