‘Everything Is Not a Joke’: Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Torrei Hart Slammed for Making a Mockery of Blind Man at Concert

Torrei Hart is finding out that not everyone shares her sense of humor.

The stand-up comic and ex-wife of Kevin Hart garnered a few groans instead of laughter when she made an unsuspecting and visually impaired man the butt of her joke on Instagram.

While attending the annual The Roots Picnic at Mann at Fairmount Park in her hometown of Philadelphia, she decided to test just how much the festivalgoer could see. “I don’t know if this man is blind or not,” said Torrei as she recorded herself walking up to the man. The footage was uploaded to her page on June 2. When Torrei approached him, she asked, “Can you see me?”

Torrei Hart offends fans with attempt to prove a blind man can see at The Roots Picnic. (Photos: Torreihart/Instagram.)

The man, who had on sunglasses during the evening portion of the music event, slightly turned his head in her direction and responded, “Nah, that’s why I have this cane because I can’t,” as he lifted up the white cane in his hand.

“She going the f—k to hell,” said Torrei’s friend, Shimina Elizabeth, as she popped into the frame to speak directly into the camera.

“No, I’m not. This n—ga’s not blind,” said Torrei as she showed the man cautiously walking and scanning the ground with the cane. In the background, her friend could then be heard claiming that the fellow tripped her, to which the “Atlanta Exes” alumna laughed off with a “He did not trip you, Mina.”

Kevin’s ex-wife doubled down on the wisecrack in her caption, where she wrote, “Blind man walking.”

While some social media users were more focused on Torrei’s appearance, others addressed her attempt at disproving the man’s inability to see, much like the jokes that many share about Stevie Wonder secretly being able to see.

“I swear us pisces do not be caring,” wrote one person, leaning into astrology as a blanket explanation for the comedienne’s banter.

A more direct and critical assessment of the video read, “Everything is not a joke.” A few other users told her to “stop” and to “get some rest.” Torrei, however, has not responded to any of the comments. This is not her first time striking out with her humor.

In 2021, she triggered a nerve with several individuals when her sour take on a sweet and heartfelt gesture between a couple made it to The Shade Room.

While some applauded a woman for gifting her husband his dream car, a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, Torrei saw it as the perfect opportunity to write, “He’ll have his side b–ch in it next week.” She faced backlash from those who felt her snide comment was rooted in her marital woes with Kevin.

Kevin Hart's ex wife Torrei Hart doing stand up comedy jokes about her opening up for Katt Williams on tour



"I got dogged out by Kevin, so now I'm f*cking with a cat (Katt)"pic.twitter.com/Pfo62ik9g1 — SOUND (@itsavibe) January 20, 2024

She hit back, saying, “It was just me being sarcastic…Let me tell y’all something, y’all just too sensitive nowadays. You’re too f–king sensitive. Lighten the hell up. It’s all right to still have little sarcastic moments and still jokey jokes. … Trust me, I’m fine. I’m not bitter. I am healed.”

The former couple, who share two children, finalized their divorce a decade prior after the comedic rock star’s infidelities foiled their seven-year marriage.

Torrei has used her ex as a proverbial punching bag in many of her stand-up routines over the years, including this year after joining Katt Williams’ “The Dark Matter Tour.” Williams infamously unleashed on Kevin and other comedy peers on “Club Shay Shay” in January.

The “Die Hart” star’s ex said that despite Williams’ disdain for Kevin, the two men were not feuding. Torrei also saw no issue with piggybacking off of the viral interview to further her career.

In April, while performing at the April Fool Comedy Jam in Brooklyn, the 46-year-old referred to her children’s father as leprechaun who ran off with her gold, leaving her to look on at the good life he and his current wife, Eniko Parish, now share with his eldest two kids and the two their union has yielded.

She also faced some pushback when she chimed in on Draya Michele’s controversial relationship with NBA superstar Jalen Green, 22. The athlete fathered a daughter with the model, 39, in May. Torrei said he wanted the “cougar” and that critics unfairly slammed her as trying to trap the athlete.