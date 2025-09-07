‘Helps When You are So Close to the Ball’: Kevin Hart Shows Off Golf Skills, but Fans Only Notice One Thing

Comedian Kevin Hart, 46, embracing golf has made the Hollywood superstar a target of online jokes.

On Sept. 30, Hart shared a video of himself hitting a golf ball to his social media accounts. The “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” actor showed up to the links in tan shorts, a white shirt, and a white visor.

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart has taken up golf as hobby, but his first time on the course became the butt of jokes on social media. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“[First] time on a golf course….give me [some time]… S–t is about to get real!!!!!!” Hart exclaimed in his Instagram post’s caption.

He continued, “Next summer might be one of the best summers ever… I can’t believe that it took me this long to play this damn game… I just got bit by the bug and I f–king LOVE IT!!!!!!!!”

Hart’s recently discovered love for his new hobby garnered support from his followers and ridicule from his haters. For instance, retired NFL player Victor Cruz commented, “Welcome to golf, my brother.”

A second person expressed, “Not bad, you should have your green jacket in a couple of [weeks],” referring to the green sports jacket that is presented as a prize for winning the prestigious Masters Tournament.

Hart announcing his appreciation for the centuries-old sport to his 176 million followers on Instagram and 10.8 million followers on Threads also led to playful remarks about his height.

One jokester on Instagram wrote, “The clubs [are] nearly taller [than] you, bro.” Another one liner on the social networking app read, “It helps when you are so close to the ball.”

A Threads user offered a pun at Hart’s expense, writing, “Short game looks strong.” He was even jokingly advised to buy child-size equipment when someone posted, “You gotta get Fisher Price to make you some metal clubs. Those plastic ones [are] not gonna last, fam.”

Despite claiming he became a golfer for the first time in recent days, Hart has stepped into the golfing world in the past. His Hartbeat entertainment company co-produced the “Caddie & the Kid” series on YouTube.

National Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. teamed with his friend and ESPN analyst, Michael Collins, to host “Caddie & the Kid,” which premiered on May 15 as part of Hartbeat’s LOL Network.

Hart’s history with golf also extends back to 2019 when he appeared on the NBC Sports Group-owned GOLF Channel’s “Feherty” show with former professional golfer David Feherty. In July 2022, Feherty left NBC to become a commentator for LIV Golf.

In addition, Hart was listed among the celebrities who attended Michael Jordan’s 10th Annual Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational in 2011 at the Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Mike still might be mad at me. True story,” Hart said about his all-time favorite professional basketball player on a June 2019 episode of the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” late-night talk show. He then recalled hosting a charity event for His Airness in Las Vegas.

Apparently wisecracks about Jordan wearing his pants high above his waist and his “square” mustache at the time caused the friction between the NBA icon and the Sports Emmy Awards winner.

After his set bombed with the live audience in Vegas that night, Hart later saw an upset Jordan at the event. Apparently the six-time NBA champion forcibly shook Kevin’s hand, and through gritted teeth, said, ‘You have a good day.’”

Hart’s sports-based philanthropic work also featured him joining “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” actor Will Ferrell and “Sorry” singer Justin Bieber for the 11th annual Desert Smash tennis-based fundraiser in March 2015.

With roots in Philadelphia, Hart is a proud fan of the Philadelphia Eagles football team and Philadelphia 76ers basketball team. Plus the stand-up comic regularly sits down with athletes from around the planet on his “Cold as Balls” digital program.