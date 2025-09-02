‘Boy Version of Her Ex Husband’s New Wife’: Torrei Hart’s New Relationship Turns Heads, But It’s the Height Gap That Has Fans Talking About Kevin Hart

Torrei Hart spent nearly a decade married to fellow stand-up comic Kevin Hart, but 14 years after their divorce, the comedienne is showing off her latest love interest.

On Sept. 1, Torrei uploaded a 20-slide carousel on her Instagram page featuring Los Angeles-raised visual artist Cas Moore. The post contained clips of the couple sailing near Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

Torrei Hart says she’s in love with a new man but carries emotional scars from the way her marriage to Kevin Hart ended. (Photo: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images; Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

“Lake Havasu vibes with @onlyifyouhadmoore If you haven’t been, gooooo! The lake is beautiful and the locals are extremely nice,” Torrei, 47, wrote in her Instagram caption.

The former “Atlanta Exes” reality show star also shared footage of the pair dancing, jet skiing, and kissing on a boat. Torrei hit the water in a brown bikini top and tan skirt.

Moore, who wore black printed swim trunks and a matching shirt, stood out to many of Torrei’s followers who couldn’t help but state that the Hampton University graduate is noticeably taller than her 46-year-old ex, Kevin.

“I know it feels good to be with a man you can wear heels with,” an Instagram user joked in Torrei’s comment section. However, someone fired back, “Kev [is] not thinking about her at all, trust me!!”

In a more subtle jab at Kevin, one person praised Torrei for hooking up with Cas, by writing, “Nice! You got you a tall drink of water!” Another called him, “the boy version of her ex husband’s new wife.”

Torrei Hart revealing her new man, Cas Moore, (L) has fans comparing them to her ex-husband, Kevin Hart and his current wife, Eniko Hart (R). (Photos: @onlyifyouhadmoore/Instagram; @enikohart/Instagram)

Additionally, one person expressed, “[Torrei] said no more short men. Congratulations.” Commenters also stated that the Philadelphia native and her beau “look great together” while others declared the twosome were “gorgeous.”

It’s unclear exactly when Torrei and Cas began dating but he has been seen in other posts shared on her Instagram page in August. Back in June, on an episode of her YouTube show “Brutally Honest with Torrei Hart,” the mother of two revealed she’s dating a new man and was happily in love. She didn’t mention his name at the time, only sharing that Cas is a painter who creates “murals and designs.”

Torrei and Kevin were married from 2003 to 2011 and broke up due to the “Soul Plane” actor’s infidelities, which he often mentions during comedy sets. She initially met her 5-foot-5 ex-husband while they were both students at the Community College of Philadelphia.

Torrei and Kevin share two children, a daughter named Heaven, 20, and a son named Hendrix, 18. Years after their split from the “Ride Along” actor, the mother of two explained that she does not have a height preference for her potential boyfriends.

“The misconception is I date short men. That was one time. So if you’re tall, I like you too. That was one time. It just happened,” the TV personality said during an episode of “The Culture Club” in 2022.

Kevin eventually began dating Eniko Hart (née Parrish) in 2014 before they tied the knot two years later. Following their 2016 wedding, their first son, Kenzo, arrived in November 2017. Their daughter, Kaori, was born in September 2020.

It appears Kevin’s diminutive size has also been a topic during his second marriage with Eniko. The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor award recipient confirmed some of his wife’s bedroom secrets during a 2024 interview with “60 Minutes” correspondent Anderson Cooper.

“You told the story about your wife watching tall people porn,” Cooper mentioned, referring to one of the comedian’s standup routine bits addressing Eniko’s supposed choices in adult film content.

“GQ said you're 5'5", the L.A. Times says you're 5'4", and some other place said you were 5'2",” Anderson Cooper says to comedian Kevin Hart, who tries to set the record straight. https://t.co/eosLqauiY2 pic.twitter.com/uh7BPaP2XX — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 21, 2024

Kevin responded, “Yeah, ‘Why’s he so tall? Is that what you want?’ That was real. We had a real conversation off of that. ‘Is that what you looking for?’ If your search starts with tall… We got a problem.”

Back in 2016, Kevin reportedly lauded being under 6 feet tall. He proclaimed, “Short men are the most confident. You have to understand the level of confidence that you have to have to be with a taller woman and not bother you.”

Both Torrei and Kevin seem to be happy with their respective current relationship situations after their 2011 divorce. It is not clear when Torrei officially started dating her new suitor, but her Instagram account includes posts with Cas going back to at least July.